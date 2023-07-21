Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw is extremely excited about this year’s 5th annual Nate Carrigan Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 3 at Todd Creek Golf Club in Thornton.
The event has continually gained momentum each year and has raised more than $40,000 in college and vocational school scholarships to students from Platte Canyon and South Park high schools since its inception.
In 2022, the tournament featured a record number of participants and this year’s field is expected to double with about 90 participants already registered at a price of $125 per player.
The tournament honors Corporal Nate Carrigan, who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 24, 2016 while with the Park County Sheriff’s Office. The Carrigan family always participates in the event.
Team registrations at the event will occur on site from 7-9:30 a.m. The tournament features a staggered start and an 18-hole scramble format. Great prizes, as well as breakfast and lunch, will be included for all participants.
Donations are always being accepted for the event, and the following list represents donors (businesses and individuals) that have contributed to this year’s tournament to date:
• Turnkey Corrections
• Title Company of the
Rockies
• Springer Works
• Watts Upfitting
• SouthPark Exxon
• Platte River Outfitters
• Mike Harmon
• Leah/Travis Threlkel
• Jefferson Realty
• H&H Painting
• Eric McGough
• Dorothy Dunn
• D2C Architects Inc
• Christies Summit Realty/ • Scott Dodge
•Cindy Bear
• Bailey Propane
• 308 Tactical
• Murdochs Ranch Store
Salida
• Tom/Barb McGraw
Those interested in participating or contributing should contact The Park County Bev at at 303-990-0459 or bmbushaw@gmail.com or Frank at 303-881-2508 or fjones@parkco.us.
