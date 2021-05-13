The weather cooperated and it was a beautiful day for the opening of the new pre-school playground at Lake George Charter School in Lake George on May 6. Approximately 100 children, parents, teachers, board members, Superintendent of South Park Schools Cindy Bear, and representatives of Community Partnership, Park Alliance for Young Children, and Teller – Park Counties Early Childhood Council were in attendance.
“It’s wonderful living and teaching in a community where there is so much support for our families with early childhood education. These community groups can also help with utilities, parenting classes, play groups and food boxes,” said Bobette Faux, teacher/director of preschool.
Zoe Ann Holmes, administrator of Lake George Charter School, spoke of the event giving credit to Faux who was the one responsible for obtaining the grants and getting the project completed. Holmes also acknowledged the help and support of the agencies listed above, Jamie McCarthy, the preschool paraprofessional, the dedicated teachers, and the parents.
Ace Hardware in Florissant was applauded for its generous contribution of materials like PVC pipe and other items for the kids to enjoy the hands-on building section of the playground. Parents and volunteers from the community donated tires and assisted in making the celebration a success by decorating with balloons and serving treats.
The playground has equipment to play on and play with. There is also a music section where kids can pound drums or twist, turn and flip items on a wall, producing different sounds. It was fun watching the kids check out the different components, that is after the bubble machine finally gave out and the cupcakes were consumed.
“We are excited to have sustainability in both counties. There is a definite need and we are experiencing growth. The grant from the Temple Buell Foundation made it possible for us to get the capacity expansion of our state license approved,” explained Faux.
Previously the school was approved for 12 per class, but now that has increased to 20, which is a great improvement, since there is a waiting list for the preschool program. Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is now open. Families can contact the preschool at bfaux@lgcsco.org. The community also benefits, not just from the quality education, but the playground is open to the public when school is not in session.
“My kids attended school here and it’s awesome for me to come back as a teacher. It is so rewarding,” said Faux.
