The Platte Canyon Re-1 School Board held the regular February meeting on Monday evening, returning to regular agenda items after several months of tough decision making. Board members Sheri Bezzant, Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt, Frank VanDeHey and Missy Winefeldt were present.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the agenda was approved. There were no citizens present for Public Participation.
Presentations
Dr. Terri Jones, Director of the Mt. Evans Board of Cooperative Services (BOCES), presented VanDeHey and Carman with gifts, thanking them for their time as Platte Canyon School Board representatives on the BOCES Board.
Information/Discussion
Zak Weitl, Marge E. Hudak Pool Manager since April, 2012, provided an update on the pool. Weitl described his job as pool manager as “quite fun and challenging.”
Weitl has implemented a system to record pool usage with better accuracy. In 2018-2019, the pool saw usage of 17,951 people. In 2019-2020, pool usage was 11,692; 2020-2021 pool usage was 16,514; 2021-2022 pool usage is projected to be 17,820. There was a COVID dip, but numbers are coming back up, according to Weitl..
“We were one of the only pools in Colorado open during COVID lockdown.”
Weitl worked with Park County Public Health to follow recommendations related to COVID to keep the pool open.
Revenues for the pool are seeing the same trends as usage, with lower numbers during lockdown. The Conifer High School swim team uses the pool, as well as local groups such as Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies to name a few. There is some private usage when a group rents the pool outside of normal operating hours.
PCSD has several programs that use the pool. Outdoor exercise physiology class uses the pool for a scuba exploration day and kayak exploration day. Fitzsimmons Middle School has boat races in the pool and Platte Canyon High School has a cardboard boat race. Kindergarten has 10 days of swimming instruction. Deer Creek Preschool swims one Friday out of each month.
Bailey citizens may use the pool for lap swimming, exercise and private physical therapy. Citizens may use the weight room either in conjunction with the pool or separately.
The pool structure was built in 1978 and is “amazingly good,” reported Weitl.
Carman asked, “Are there any urgent maintenance needs?”
Weitl explained that he completes a lot of the pool maintenance himself. Currently, the pool needs a new circulation pump for a boiler that was purchased with grants in 2018. The boiler has been a great addition to the pool as the water temperature is kept at 87 degrees. When there is a swim meet the temperature must to be lowered to meet requirements. The boiler is more efficient at raising the temperature back to 87 degrees more quickly.
Carman then asked, “Has the raise in salaries helped with staffing issues?”
Weitl stated, “The increase is nice, but may not be enough to help attract and retain staff.” The pool is great place for high school students to work. Weitl expects to need two to four new lifeguards for summer.
“Your crew does a great job with swim lessons,” stated VanDeHey.
Weitl responded, “We have started a second swim lesson session.”
Prewitt asked, “What other amenities would you like to add?”
Weitl discussed the possible use of B Gym for open nights of basketball for the community. Weitl also discussed a new hot tub for the pool that would need to be purchased with grant money. The hot tub project will be on hold until the district has a final plan for the facilities consolidation.
“The main focus now is to get people to work, keep swim lessons going and keep a clean facility,” Weitl said. “We have a real treasure for our district and our community.”
Ashley Stephen, Director of Business Services, presented the board the second quarter financial update. Among the items discussed were revenues for Deer Creek Preschool which have “bounced back nicely,” stated Stephen. Nutritional Services revenues are up significantly.
The first reading of the proposed changes to Board of Education Policy 204, Article 5 which identifies the primary function of the Financial Oversight Committee was presented.
Superintendent’s Report
Superintendent Mike Schmidt gave an update. February saw a decrease in COVID cases with no student cases reported. Colorado Department of Health is moving to a routine disease control model for COVID. Schmidt is waiting for more guidance regarding quarantines from Park County Public Health. Positive COVID cases continue to require quarantine.
Schmidt then discussed how decisions regarding weather delays and closures are made. “The decisions are always safety related,” explained Schmidt.
Road conditions, snowfall accumulations, temperature and wind are all considered. When temperatures get to -15 below, there is a safety concern for students at bus stops. Schmidt acknowledged that delays and closures impact families. Therefore, decisions are made the night before if possible.
Schmidt and Transportation Director Matt Flores are often out driving the district roads at 4 a.m. to determine safety for buses.
“Park County has staffing shortages and may not be able to get to back roads for buses before those routes begin,” Schmidt said.
Flores is in contact with Park County and Colorado Department of Transportation to help with decision making.
The boiler at Deer Creek has been repaired using scavenged parts. The insurance company is two to six months out on payment.
There have been several new facility issues in the past month. An underground electrical cable has malfunctioned, which was repaired with an overhead cable. There are several new leaks in the roof at PCHS.
Two semitrucks ran into each other in front of PCHS, one going through a CDOT owned fence and ending up in the district owned wetlands. Staff and Transportation did a great job working around the accident.
FMS had good attendance for parent-teacher conferences. FMS Principal Jesse Walters stated, “We may consider adding a third day for conferences.”
PCHS had low attendance for parent-teacher conferences.
PCHS qualified two skiers for state and two wrestlers for state. Spring sports practice begins at the end of February.
The BEST grant was submitted on time.
Board members directed Schmidt to start the process of researching and interviewing a project director for the facilities project. The actual hiring will occur once the bond issue is approved and the board gives final approval on the hire.
The Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) recommendations on district policies is far enough along that Schmidt felt the board could begin review. There was discussion on how to move this project forward. Three board members will work with Schmidt with public notice given for each meeting.
FMS and PCHS staff are seeing a gap in geography skills going from middle school to high school. To remedy the gap, the staff has recommended adding a freshman geography class using a shared teacher. The proposal will need to go to School Accountability Committtee (SAC).
Once SAC approves the proposal, the District Accountability Committee (DAC) will review. Only after DAC approval does the proposal move to the board for final approval.
“I think this is a good idea,” stated VanDeHey.
FMS and PCHS music teacher has resigned, but will finish out the contract year.
FMS math teacher resigned, giving a two-week notice. This position has been filled.
The district continues to need bus drivers, substitutes and paraprofessionals.
Administrators have completed mid-year meetings with staff as part of the evaluation process. There are currently three bills in the legislature regarding teacher evaluation.
Prewitt asked, “Where is RTA on the master plan?”
Schmidt explained that RTA has been helping with the BEST grant and he is waiting for the final plan.
Consent Agenda
The board approved minutes of the following meetings: Jan. 10 regular meeting and work session, Jan. 24 work session and Feb. 1 special meeting. January check registers were approved under the consent agenda.
The personnel report was approved on the consent agenda with the following new hires: Josh McKeon for FMS math teacher, Steve Pidiet for PCSD licensed substitute, Victoria Lucera for food services, Tammy Lyons for bus driver and Brandon Patterson for PCHS assistant baseball coach.
Citizen’s Comments
Cindy Sheriff addressed the board with concerns regarding the use of supplemental materials being used by the counselor at DCE that have not been board approved.
Board Members’ Reports and Communications
VanDeHey stated, “Mr. Flores has an incredible basketball program at Deer Creek.”
Future work sessions were discussed. Carman discussed using a work session to complete a training from CASB for the board to “give the board a good foundation.” This was in response to an e-mail Carman received from a concerned citizen.
Carman then addressed concerns about the policies and curriculum review regarding social and emotional curriculum.
The board concluded the discussion by asking to have presentations on social and emotional curriculums.
A sub-committee of three board members will meet with Schmidt at the work session Feb. 28 at DCE to begin the policy review.
