Lake George Fire Protection District hosted students from Lake George Charter School on Oct. 12 and 13 at Station One in Lake George to learn what it is like to be a Fireman and Fire Safety information.
LGFPD Firefighters Roger Aldridge, Kerry Bynes, John Mogon, Chad Timinskis, Tristan Weaver, and Randy Zettlemoyer joined Chief Susan Bernstetter in welcoming the students, discussing fire safety procedures; both preventive and in case of a fire, and demonstrations of the gear firemen wear, equipment they use, and of course the various vehicles.
From the reaction of the kids, the smoke room was quite popular where the students were taken into a room of the firehouse that was dark and full of smoke. They were given a small hint of what it is like to maneuver through a room under those conditions. The students were told to yell “fire” while in the room as if they were warning others of the danger. They were more than happy to oblige. The Academy (grades 6-8) students were given the opportunity to use a fire hose and extinguish a wooden flame.
All grades participated during the two-day event and students were divided by grades to attend the sessions geared to their grade level. During the session of learning about the type of gear firemen wear, the students were given the opportunity to see and hear a how a fireman would appear in a home in a real fire situation. Knowing how frightening they could appear, letting the students experience the sounds and voice, which resembled Darth Vader, reassured them that the firefighters are there to help them get out of a fire situation.
Fire prevention procedures were gone over in every session as well as emergency situations and when and how to call for help. Placing a call to 911 first was repeated several times during the day in an effort to teach the kids how important it was to get help right away.
As things were wrapping up, one of the students was asked what he would do first if in an emergency situation. “Call 911.” Lesson learned.
