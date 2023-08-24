“My commitment is to bipartisanship first,” Representative Julie McCluskie stated, as she welcomed a group of Park County citizens to her Town Hall Aug. 15 at the Fairplay Fire station. “Through bipartisan efforts, the House can actually pass legislation to improve living conditions for Coloradans.”
The House priorities in 2023 so far have included “addressing the affordability of the three most expensive costs in Coloradans’ lives: housing, healthcare, and child care.”
McCluskie approaches these issues in balanced ways, always looking for compromise, as our Colorado neighbors have very diverse needs depending on region and economy. She realizes the importance of short-term rentals to the tourism industry, but she also sees negative impacts on the availability of affordable housing for our full-time residents. She is working on a bill to require STR platforms to list property license numbers on each rental site in Colorado, thereby encouraging owners to register with their counties to help fund STR impact costs.
With Proposition 123 revisions, McCluskie will make the funding from that bill available for rural areas as well, hopefully stimulating the creation of workforce housing units in our smaller communities.
She has supported Colorado’s acceptance of the Colorado River Compact, encouraging our farmers to take some land out of irrigation, thereby saving water during these dry years. With Senator Bennet, she secured a $95 million Federal investment in Colorado for water quality protection.
McCluskie is committed to guaranteed reimbursement funding to farmers and ranchers who lose livestock as wolves are reintroduced. Colorado will receive 12-15 wolves the initial year of the program.
McCluskie was asked about HB1288, which creates “an insurer-of-last-resort” for individuals and businesses who can not get property coverage in the traditional market. Can the state provide enough funding to cover the needs of homeowners denied insurance? She said the state is working on a balance of government and private funding. Commissioner Dick Elsner, attending the Town Hall, recommended the state pass legislation forbidding mortgage companies from foreclosing on homeowners who’ve been denied insurance.
The glitch in Universal Pre-K funding will be resolved; a difficulty arises with small rural providers who are unable to meet standards for students with disabilities. The passage of Proposition ii will allow the state to keep funds above the original tax on nicotine and vaping products. This money could be used to help provide rural Pre-K.
Further discussion included: a $500 million state investment in affordable housing; free tuition for students entering service credential programs; efforts to cut property taxes; small school subsidies; and standardized state building codes.
The audience gratefully applauded McCluskie’s frank and open discussion of all these issues, and welcomed her return.
