The Salida Circus performed at The Park County Fair Marianne Mogon Correspondent Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Champion performing at the fair. (Photo courtesy of Marianne Mogon/The Flume) Joe the Juggler performs at the Park County Fair. (Photo courtesy of Marianne Mogon/The Flume) Emily Barber, owner/instructor at Aerial Aura in Colorado Springs, performs with one of her students. Emily Barber, owner/instructor at Aerial Aura in Colorado Springs, performs with one of her students. (Photo by Marianne Mogon/The Flume) Joan Lobeck and her son, Joe the Jester and Juggler, have been active in the circus for seven or eight years. (Photo courtesy of Marianne Mogon/The Flume) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Salida Circus, under the direction of Jennifer Dempsey, performed at The Park County Fair. This circus has been active for 16 years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Flume To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Mountain Guide Mountain Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Summer in the Park To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Most Popular Improvement project Far away in the land of llamas CORE Electric schedules public meeting for proposed new power line through Shawnee Hartsel residents sound off about roads, human waste and priorities Elevation Music Celebration provided great music and relaxation in the sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.