Week of Feb. 22 - 28, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 19 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 17 animal control calls, 19 Motor Assist calls, two REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 44 traffic stops, three welfare checks and 320 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 424 with the following arrests:
Lawrence Randall Bolton from Aurora was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft; controlled substance-possession schedule 1 or 2/fluni/keta/ct; drug paraphernalia-possession; controlled substance-consp-fluni/trazep am-50mg+ contraband-introduction first degree-introduce; protection order violation-criminal; driving under the influence; driving after revocation prohibited (HTO); leaving scene/accident-unattended vehical and careless driving. He is also being held on two warrants out of Adams County: 1) domestic violence-enhancer 2) protection order violation-criminal. He is still in custody.
Margaret Donovan from Fairplay was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of driving under the influence; resisting arrest. She was released on a $500 Personal Recognizance bond Feb. 26.
Jacquiline Daschelle Haley from Fairplay was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of child abuse; criminal mischief-under $300; domestic violence enhancer. She is still in custody.
Steven Joseph Kenney from Hartsel was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of controlled substance-unlawful use. He is still in custody.
Lexy Lily Saucedo from Westminster was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of controlled substance-possession schedule 1 or 2/fluni/keta/ct; drug paraphernalia-possession; She is also being held on two warrants: 1) Larimer County for FTA-traffic offenses no insurance, driving under restraint and 2) Arapahoe County for simple assault-dv related. She is still in custody.
Jeremy Andrew Tobias from Conifer was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of witness/victim-intimidating; protection order violation-criminal; false imprisonment; harassment-strike/shove/kick; domestic violence enhancer. He is also being held of three warrants from Park County – 1) failure to comply-witness/victim tampering; 2) failure to comply-assault, sexual contact; 3) failure to comply assault. He is still in custody.
