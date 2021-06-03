The Flume has reduced the number of places that the weekly newspaper can be purchased. Newspaper racks have been removed from Conifer Post Office and Alta Convenience Store in Aspen Park. In addition, The Flume is no longer available in Aspen Park’s Safeway or the Kum & Go convenience store on Kings Valley Drive.
You can still find The Flume in Pine Junction in a rack at Pine Post Office, and at the counters of Alpine Liquor and Pine Junction Grocery.
The Knotty Pine in Bailey once again carries The Flume, as does Loaf ‘N Jug on Crow Hill, and there are paper boxes outside at Delwood Liquor, Cutthroat Cafe, Conoco Gas, Bailey Post Office and The Flume office.
