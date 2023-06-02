Of interest to all Coloradans is the Colorado Burial Preserve and Cremation Garden located three and a half miles southeast of Florence on State Highway 67 and one hour south of Colorado Springs. This green burial cemetery is the first of its kind in the state dedicated to conservation.
What we now call green or natural burial, is in fact, an ancient and simple rite of laying our dead to rest in a natural environment without unnecessary waste, polluting chemicals or greenhouse emissions.
Colorado Burial Preserve, Ltd. was founded in 2020 by Emily B. Miller. Miller, who is from Connecticut, is a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, and she settled in Colorado. While working in funeral home management, a family came to her who wanted a natural burial after a sudden death in the family.
Unsatisfied with green burial options she found in the state, Miller decided her passion was to become a leader for this meaningful death care option in Colorado.
In late 2021, the Colorado Burial Preserve opened. The preserve is situated on 80 acres, only 65 acres of which are usable, of former cattle grazing land. It is located in a transition zone between a short-grass arid and a juniper-pinon woodland environment. Miller has identified thirty different native plants on the property.
Cemetery development and Green Burial Council certification involved getting an Environmental Impact Analysis done to evaluate the ecological conditions at the preserve. As a certified Natural Burial Grounds, the preserve observes several rules and covenants that help to repair, protect and preserve the varied ecosystem on the property.
Embalming is not allowed; burial must be in shrouds or plain wooden caskets, and cremated remains must be in biodegradable urns. “Families are invited to participate in all stages of the burial process, including the option to hand-dig, lower with straps, and fill in the grave as a physical and emotional rite of passage,” from the press release.
The soil that comes out of a grave site is re-stacked after burial as it came out, leaving a small burial mound. The soil is then amended and seeded with adapted native plants, which helps combat invasive weeds. This helps build healthy soil and improves forage and native prairie habitat for migratory and native birds, animals and pollinator insects.
“Your body nourishes a healthy wildflower meadow ecosystem,” from the brochure.
The preserve also has a chemical-free invasive species management plan and burial density limits to help protect soil quality.
Miller has seen pronghorn antelope, mule deer, a fox and a badger on the property, as well as capturing a bighorn sheep on the wildlife camera. During the first week of October there is the tarantula migration, too.
There is a small, steep hill in the middle of the preserve with a rough dirt road going around it on the outside perimeter of the property, and many hiking trails have been developed while conserving certain sensitive areas in perpetuity. Several grave sections have been established and are uphill from the road. There will be a small outdoor chapel, a handicapped parking area and an off-grid, sustainably built restroom facility on the preserve when fully developed. There will also be benches throughout for quiet contemplation and meditation; there are great views, and one can even see Pike’s Peak to the north on a clear day. There are plans for some sort of conservation easement in the future to keep the area as is in perpetuity.
According to Miller, there have been ten interments so far; the first was from Ft. Collins. Since options for memorial markers should blend with the natural environment, one family chose a large tree round with an inscription on it. Another family chose a bird house as a marker, and there is already a nesting pair of the endangered mountain bluebird species using it. One can also choose a rough stone marker as well, or some other natural kind of marker.
Each section will have a metal marker in it, said Miller, and each burial will be permanently recorded in relationship to that marker, so each site can be found.
The Colorado Burial Preserve shows the value of preserving open spaces in our communities, and promotes awareness of our interconnected ecosystem.
