Of interest to all Coloradans is the Colorado Burial Preserve and Cremation Garden located three and a half miles southeast of Florence on State Highway 67 and one hour south of Colorado Springs. This green burial cemetery is the first of its kind in the state dedicated to conservation.

What we now call green or natural burial, is in fact, an ancient and simple rite of laying our dead to rest in a natural environment without unnecessary waste, polluting chemicals or greenhouse emissions. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.