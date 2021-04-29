The Platte Canyon School Board hosted a Facilities Work Session Meeting on Wednesday, April 7 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Deer Creek Elementary School. There were 30 community members in attendance including district employees, parents, students and older community members.
Superintendent Mike Schmidt began the session with a presentation on the district’s facilities issues. The presentation began with the disclaimer, “This presentation is meant to provoke thoughtful discussion about potential solutions for facilities issues within the Platte Canyon School District. It is not intended as a statement of Board positions on these matters.”
Schmidt continued the presentation with a definition of a bond issue. “A bond issue is when a government entity places a question before the voters as a ballot measure, asking them to approve or deny additional proposed spending,” explained Schmidt. “To finance capital purchases, the District sells bonds to investors who will be paid principle and interest. The costs involved with bonds are conveyed to the taxpayers in terms of mills based on property taxes.”
The presentation proceeded with an explanation of the issues with each building in the district.
Deer Creek Elementary/Deer Creek Preschool
Deer Creek Elementary School was built in 1973. The campus currently houses students in kindergarten to fifth grades. In front of the elementary school there are three “temporary” buildings that house Deer Creek Preschool. There are an additional three temporary buildings on the campus.
Colorado rates school facilities on a Facility Condition Index. The closer the rating is to 1, the more sense it makes to replace the facility. Deer Creek has a FCI rating of .88, one of the worst ratings in Colorado. Major improvements needed at Deer Creek are HVAC replacement estimated at $2.2 million, utilities systems estimated at $1.1 million, safety systems including security estimated at $1.1 million, water systems estimated at $900,000, wastewater related issues estimated at $800,000 and playground improvements estimated at $130,000. The total renewal cost for Deer Creek, including preschool, is estimated at $11.5 million. The replacement cost is estimated at $23.6 million plus demolition. Those costs were determined by Schmidt from studying other districts who have completed similar projects recently.
Fitzsimmons Middle School/Platte Canyon High School
The FCI for the Middle School/High School complex gets a .45 rating from the state. Costs for replacing FMS are estimated between $2.7 million and $8.4 million. The replacement cost is estimated at $17.1 million plus demolition costs. Major improvements at this facility includes safety systems at $1.6 million and phones at $615,000.
Platte Canyon High School
While Platte Canyon High School is the newest facility in the PCSD, the building is almost 20 years old. The roof may soon need replacement. Other improvements will depend upon what is done with Deer Creek and Fitzsimmons. One important issue now is to resurface the track at a cost of $300,000.
District Office
District Office includes the auditorium, band room, two gyms, locker rooms and the Marge E. Hudak pool. The FCI for the District Office is a .65. Major improvements for the District Office include HVAC system estimated at $2.8 million, utilities systems estimated at $2.3 million, safety systems estimated at $1.3 million, and a water system estimated at $360,000. Replacing even part of the District Office is estimated at $10.8 million. Renovation would be less, however would be on the higher side of renovation due to the auditorium and gyms. Transportation could become part of the District Office. That option would put the replacement costs at approximately $10.8 million.
Transportation
Transportation is in a building beside the Deer Creek Campus. The cost to replace this building is estimated at $1.1 million plus demolition costs.
Options
Schmidt then presented three money options for facilities improvements.
The first option, which is the least expensive, with no new taxes, raises funds from current assets, reserves and a BEST grant. This option could raise $3.3-$8.3 million.
Rolling over the existing district bond would not raise any new taxes. Adding the assets, reserves and a BEST grant could raise $20-$25 million.
The third option would be to go the voters for a new bond. That bond would be added to assets, reserves and a BEST grant or any combination needed of those.
Possible Next Steps
Schmidt explained that there are now six next steps for the board to consider. The first step is to clearly define “why” the district needs to improve facilities. The second step is to gain stakeholder feedback, especially regarding locations. Clarifying legal issues with language and bond rollover would be the third step. The fourth step would be to clarify BEST grant process. The fifth step is to clarify election issues such as deadlines. The sixth step would be to determine a timeline.
Public Comments
Ryan Korthius, Secretary to the Board of Education, read the rules regarding public comments. Each person would have three minutes to speak after filling out a form with their question.
Board Vice-President Frank VanDeHey stated that he would like the public to have an open conversation, not limited to the three-minute rule.
Many community members, including two Platte Canyon students, gave public comment, asked questions and gave their opinions. The discussion was very positive.
One option discussed was moving Deer Creek to the FMS/PCHS campus. This option would still require money as those students would need specialized bathrooms and playgrounds.
Pros and cons of the various district properties were discussed, including the possible use of the Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area.
Busing and maintenance were discussed with the Transportation and Maintenance Director, Matt Flores stating he was in favor of consolidating students onto one campus. Consolidation would cut utility and transportation costs for the district, demonstrating that the district is a good steward of the community’s funding of the school district.
Flores stated, “We work now on getting grants for repairs.” Ashley Stephen, Director of Business Services, added, “We can transfer some repairs that have been purchased through grants such as HVAC systems to other buildings.” Flores also explained that each school bus drives an average of 100 miles each school day. Consolidation would cut those miles down.
Concerns with consolidation to the FMS/PC campus were discussed at length. Board member Joe Burgett emphasized that it is two miles from the top of Crow Hill to the base. The distance to the DCES campus is not that much further than turning off Hwy. 285 and travelling on Park County 43. Burgett felt that having a new, nice facility for our students would keep them in the district.
The possibility of consolidation during construction of a new elementary school was also discussed. VanDeHey commented that in 46 years of living and teaching in Park County, the Platte Canyon School District has only passed three bond issues, while many more have failed.
Board members were asked what their opinions were to answer the problems with the facilities. While each board member had a slightly different opinion, most agreed that if money were no option, the Deer Creek campus makes sense as being in the center of the most population area at the top of Crow Hill. Financially, board members agreed that the FMS/PCHS campus makes more sense.
The discussion moved to how to inform the community of the concerns with the facilities while keeping COVID protocols and security measures in place. A community member stated, “We have a safety and social responsibility to our schools.”
Schmidt was directed by the Board to get more costs on the options and continue to receive feedback from the public. When those tasks are completed, there will be a committee formed to help the board move forward.
Schmidt concluded the meeting stating, “The bottom line comes down to what is the best thing for the kids in our district and then, how do we get closest to the best thing.”
