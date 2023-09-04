On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, during the Florissant Fire District’s monthly meeting, Indian Creek Property Owners (ICPOA) and nearby community members came together as NoFloCo to donate an additional $3200 to Florissant Fire Department for equipment and training. This is the second big check in as many months NoFloCo and ICPOA have delivered to the department. Just last month NoFloCo donated $5220.23 to the department at their annual pancake breakfast.
It has been a busy summer for NoFloCo. They raised more than $8,500 for FFPD, and the grassroots community-based organization has trained an additional six members in Firefighter 2 (S130/L180/S190) and 12 members as certified Wildland Chainsaw Operators (S212); they have mitigated over 15 acres in six projects; and cut, split, and delivered five cords of donated firewood to three local fire departments to assist in fundraising, all since July.
All the recent training has made NoFloCo the largest, best-trained volunteer fire mitigation organization in the state. NoFloCo boasts more Type 2 Wildland Firefighters and certified tree fellers than any other volunteer group in Colorado, and perhaps in the nation.
NoFloCo was started in 2020 by Donald and Toni Moore as a committee of their Property Owners Association. Their idea was to make a difficult and boring, but very necessary job a bit more fun by working together with friends and neighbors. The idea has caught on, and now “the posse” works in 11 subdivisions, has nearly 300 active members, and has completed over $150,000 in mitigation at no charge for widows, the elderly and others across Teller County.
Board members of Florissant Fire Protection District had the following to say in response to the recent donations:
“NoFloCo has for years provided invaluable service to the community through education and action to mitigate fire danger throughout Florissant and the greater Teller County area. Don and Toni Moore have now been able to expand the community benefit through the generation of much-needed donations to the Florissant Fire Protection District. We wish to thank the entire NoFloCo Posse for their hard work and dedication and their unwavering support of the FFPD community.” - Board President Paul delToro, paul.deltoro@Florissantfire.com
“Great people doing great things, led by great people!” - Board Member Allen Schultz, allen.schultz@Florissantfire.com
“NoFloCo is an amazing core of volunteers who selflessly help neighbors get that important mitigation done in a much faster time than a property owner can do by themselves. It’s a daunting task to mitigate 5-acre properties, but NoFloCo comes in and does it in a day, not only removing fuels too close to the home, but totally removing wildfire fuel from the area. Watching them work initially looks like a bunch of ants working independently, but a closer examination reveals the order of it and the methodical approach. Under the leadership of Don Moore, the chaos becomes an orchestration. Once you’ve helped to mitigate a neighbor’s property, you just want to do more. Our community is blessed to have them, and their model should be reproduced all over the West where wildfire is our greatest threat.” - Board Member Dave Groat, david.groat@Florissantfire.com
“I wish every Fire District in Colorado had the chance to work with a group like the NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse to help reduce the fuel that wildland fires thrive on!” – Board Member Judy Dunn, judy.dunn@florissantfire.com
To learn more about NoFloCo, visit their website at www.nofloco.org or reach out to Don Moore at runningman2625@yahoo.com or call at 719-839-0860.
