There will be a series of free legal clinics for parties who have no attorney at the Fairplay Library, 400 Front St., Fairplay, on the second Monday of each month from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Volunteer attorneys will help fill out forms, answer questions and explain the process and procedure for all areas of Colorado civil law including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.
The volunteer attorneys do not represent those at the clinic. They are there to help you with information only and are not a substitute for legal representation. Each person has the right to retain an attorney of choice at any time, and all are advised to do so.
