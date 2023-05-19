May 15, 2023  

Statewide — As the temperatures rise and the days get longer, Coloradans are looking forward to fun in the sun. However, because summer activities often involve alcohol (or sometimes cannabis), the Colorado Department of Transportation is asking drivers to prioritize safety while enjoying the warmer weather. Starting May 16 CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies will begin the Heat Is On Memorial Day DUI enforcement. For 21 days traffic safety patrols will be increased to help keep Colorado roadways safe from impaired drivers.

