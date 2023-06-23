Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs is a state agency mandated by state statute. The office offers advocacy to Colorado veterans, family members and survivors in securing benefits they may be entitled to through their military service by providing the highest level of customer care and service through specially trained service officers. Each county in Colorado has a Veterans Service Office that offers free assistance to veterans for filing their claims to the Federal VA.
Data from Colorado’s Veterans Affairs Office estimates 1,800 veterans live in Park County. Of those veterans, 25 percent are women. The Park County Veterans Service Office has served an estimated 1,000 veterans in the last ten years, with a caseload of 200-300 at any given time.
County-level Veterans Services Offices are becoming more critical to take care of veterans’ needs as VA offices are closing across Colorado. Currently, there are four VA clinics on the list for closure, including Salida.
Jeremiah (Jay) Pedrie and James Pickart work as Park County Veterans Services officers (VSO), assisting those veterans throughout the claims process for state and federal benefits. Pedrie and Pickart are both disabled combat veterans themselves who have received extensive training and certifications to assist veterans and their families. Pedrie’s wife is also a combat veteran.
Pickart served in the Marine Corps from 1968-1974. He then re-entered military life, serving in the Army from 2002-2011 and retiring as a major. In-depth medical issues are handled by Pickart.
Pedrie joined the Air Force and studied as a military police officer. While serving three consecutive tours in Iraq, he was with infantry units.
“All are working together with other military units,” explained Pedrie. “Everyone needs more military police during wartime.”
The Park County VSO works to bridge the gap between veterans and the VA. The average veteran needs assistance with the forms and red tape. Compensation is provided for service- connected injuries. Compensation is not related to income.
Currently, there are injuries arising from the burn pits veterans have been exposed to in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The office is able to help veterans get services as needed for rehabilitation for alcohol and drug use. Previously the VA was known for overprescribing medications. The VA is now getting away from prescribing medications and is recommending alternative therapies such as equine therapy.
“Along with drug and alcohol classes, mental health and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder must be addressed as the core issue,” said Pedrie.
Colorado has one of the highest suicide rates among veterans, double the national average, with very little care for veterans outside the Front Range.
Pedrie connects veterans to Family Care Center camps for families and Healing Waters for rafting and fly fishing.
“Sometimes a veteran just needs to be near someone who understands,” said Pedrie.
Pedrie uses his love for softball to facilitate that need for connection by playing on a veterans’ softball team, as well as a co-ed team, and coaching two youth baseball teams.
Park County VSO provides some services that other county VSOs do not, including peer counseling, typically through the phone. Pedrie explained that a large number of Vietnam veterans prefer the rural county setting of Park County and are here living off the grid. Pedrie and Pickard do campground visits to meet homeless veterans and provide emergency food, clothes and blankets.
Pedrie sees a need to reach older veterans. These veterans need reliable transportation. While the VA will provide tablets for telehealth, many do not have internet access. After seven years working in the office, Pedrie has developed relationships and partnerships with non-profits and organizations such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as the Senior Coalition of Park County to provide some transportation using volunteers. COVID shut that process down, but they are making some headway again with transportation.
Pedrie also works with Volunteers of America, Federal Emergency Management Agency and police officers, and is the Emergency Management Representative from the Park County Department of Human Services. He works with the Park County Mental Health Council.
Services from the VSO do not stop when a veteran passes away. The office is there to support the wife and family by helping them with paperwork and taking the pressure off of them when they are suffering. If a veteran passes away due to a service-related injury, the family may qualify for Dependents Indemnity Compensation, or DIC.
Currently Pedrie sees the need for a physician in Fairplay who is certified with the VA to bring medical services to veterans, and who would then help all the residents with their medical needs.
In fact, veteran services help Park County. In 2022, $11.5 million was brought into the county for veteran compensation and pension. This money is all recession-proof and pandemic-proof. For every dollar spent by Park County for veterans services, the county receives $285 returned in spending money from veterans and their families, not including medical spending.
The Park County VSO receives some referrals from the VA. However, most come from word of mouth from veteran to veteran. The VSO in Fairplay is typically open on Tuesdays. The Bailey office is typically open on Thursdays. There are also outreach offices in Lake George and Guffey. It is best to call for an appointment at 719-619-2999.
To help with veteran outreach and eliminate misinformation, Pedrie will write informative articles related to veteran affairs for The Flume in upcoming editions.
“The greatest thing about my job is when a vet is really struggling, they come in and get help and give a hug or thank you in a letter or email,” said Pedrie. “I have the best job I can think of, to help American heroes get what they deserve.”
