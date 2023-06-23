Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs is a state agency mandated by state statute. The office offers advocacy to Colorado veterans, family members and survivors in securing benefits they may be entitled to through their military service by providing the highest level of customer care and service through specially trained service officers. Each county in Colorado has a Veterans Service Office that offers free assistance to veterans for filing their claims to the Federal VA.

Data from Colorado’s Veterans Affairs Office estimates 1,800 veterans live in Park County.  Of those veterans, 25 percent are women. The Park County Veterans Service Office has served an estimated 1,000 veterans in the last ten years, with a caseload of 200-300 at any given time.

