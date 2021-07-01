Park County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of June 21 – 27, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 18 animal control calls, zero ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, three Campfire-illegal Campfire calls, 10 Motor Assist calls, 17 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, two Search and Rescue calls, 58 traffic stops and 11 welfare check and 401 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 531 with the following arrests:
Zachary Campbell from Littleton was arrested June 27 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond on June 27.
Matthew Michael Mann from Bailey was arrested June 22 on two warrants from Park County: #1 – failure to appear-DUI; #2 – failure to appear-DUR. He was released on a $2500 cash/surety bond June 26.
Brion Joel Louis Jackson McCray from Denver was arrested June 27 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear-trespassing. He was released on a $500 Personal Recognizance bond June 27.
Jean Crane McMillan was arrested June 27 on charges of contraband-introduction 1st degree-introduce; motor vehicle theft/agg second-$1,000-$20,000; controlled substance-possession schedule 3. She is also being held on a warrant from Summit County for theft $5,000-$20,000. She is still in custody.
Mark Aaron Snare from Cripple Creek was arrested on June 25 on charges of menacing-real/simulated weapon; trespass third degree. He was released on a $5,000 Personal Recognizance bond on June 25.
Roger Raymond Snare from Guffey was arrested June 25 on charges of menacing-real/simulated weapon; trespass third degree. He was released on a $5,000 Personal Recognizance bond June 25.
