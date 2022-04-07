The Iron Tree Restaurant was the location for Lake George Fire Protection District’s annual appreciation dinner for the volunteers of the department, March 27.
John Walsh, who devoted 13 years to the department but was forced to give it up for health reasons, was honored for his years of service with a digital photo device containing photos of Walsh through the years with the department as well as other gifts to thank and honor him for his service.
Susan Bernstetter provided a recap of the previous year’s activities and individual achievements in training and service hours. All firefighters received certificates and pins denoting their years in service, hours of training completed, and number of calls they responded.
Years of service pins were passed out to all firefighters with special mention of those who have served more than ten years; Kerry Bynes -22, Ron Howland – 19, and Randy Zettlemoyer, Roger Aldridge and Christine Aldridge at 12 years.
Special recognition was given to Tristian Weaver, son of firefighters Kirk and Nancy Weaver, who has served on the department as a junior firefighter for four years and is accredited for responding to 30.77% of the calls. Robbin Schellhous was commended for his benevolence to the department in time, treasure, and talent to several service projects.
Sayde Aldridge, the 16-year-old daughter of firefighters Roger and Christine Aldridge who has shown an interest in the medical aspect of the department, has attended some training sessions, and has helped with various service projects of the department.
John Walsh grew up in Delaware, but as a high school graduation present, he was given a trip to Vail to visit his older brother. Walsh was enamored with Colorado and returned to Vail when he was twenty. During his 16 years in Vail, he met and married his wife Linda, started a family, worked in the ski industry, and trained to become a plumber.
In 1998, the Walshes moved to Lake George moving into Linda’s grandparent’s home. Walsh opened his plumbing business, Mad Dog Plumbing and a few years later joined Lake George Fire Protection District.
The Walshes raised three children: two girls and one boy. Alex, their son also joined the fire department and has served on and off while attending college to become a paramedic. Some of John Walsh’s fondest memories were being on a call with his son at his side. Alex is still with LGFPD, but is employed by Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District as a full-time paramedic.
In spite of his health concerns, Walsh continues to be an outdoors enthusiast pursuing cross country skiing, hiking, camping, mountain biking, and kayaking. He also enjoys model trains and has put together several wooden models.
When asked if he had any memorable moments during his time with the department, he simply said, “The best memories are of working together with such a wonderful and dedicated group of people.”
Bernstetter expressed gratitude to all volunteers who serve tirelessly at all hours of the day or night protecting their community, assisting other departments, and training all on their own time.
