According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, additional locations for motorists to chain up are needed in Park County near Grant on U.S. Highway 285, and also near Alma on Colorado State Highway 9.
CDOT recently released a public announcement on its website regarding the construction of two new chain-up stations and also provided statistics describing a recent increase in chain law occurances.
The public announcement is presented below in its entirety.
Vehicle traction issues resulting from winter storms on Colorado mountain roadways create safety and operational issues on steep grades, particularly mountain passes. Spun-out vehicles on Kenosha and Hoosier passes block traffic and require unnecessary roadway closures.
This design project aims to address these issues by impelementing designated safe and reliable locations for both commercial and passenger vehicles to chain up, increasing compliance during Colorado Chain Law events on southbound U.S. Highway 285 near Grant and northbound Colorado Highway 9 near Alma in Park County.
Safety Benefits
1. Creates safe location for motorists to stop and chain up
2. Encourages compliance with Colorado Chain Laws
3. Decreases the likelihood of Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crashes and incidents due to weather, avoiding major back-ups or highway closures
Increasing Chain Law Occurrences
Fact 1- U.S. Highway 285 experienced an increase from 19 Chain Law occurrences over 6 days in 2016 to 83 occurrences over 36 days in 2019.
Fact 2- CO 9 - Experienced an increase from 51 Chain Law occurrences over 48 days in 2016 to 166 occurrences over 79 days in 2019.
Standard Chain Station Operations
1. Only used when Chain Law is in effect
2. Long-term parking not allowed
3. Increases ability to enforce Chain Law (law enforcement can ticket and turn around non-compliers)
4. Trash and snow removal by CDOT
5. Speed limit reduction by 10 mph during Chain Law events using digital Variable Speed Limit signs.
Lighting
- Lights on only when Chain Law is in effect during nighttime hours
- Use shields to minimize glare
- Lights downward directed towards trucks to minimize ambient light
Up-to-the-minute information regarding the new chain-up stations can be accessed at CDOTchainstations.com.
Those with questions or feedback about the new chain stations can be emailed to CDOTChainStations@gmail.com.
