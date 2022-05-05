By Lynda James
Senior Correspondent
Matthew and Kimberly Wright received a conditional use permit to convert a detached garage into a guest home for Kimberly’s parents. The structure was used by the previous owners as an art studio.
Wright bought the property in 2021 and plans to add about 400 square feet to the 740-square-foot garage and install a kitchen and bathroom. The guest house will be approximately 1,140 square feet.
The lot is in Deer Creek Valley Ranchos subdivision. The covenants state all lots are for single-family residential use.
Wright said he considered a guest home not a violation of the “single family residence’ requirement in Deer Creek Valley Ranchos covenants because the people living in the guest home will be part of a single family.
Wright has a permit to upgrade the septic system for six bedrooms and a letter from Headwaters of the South Platte for water augmentation for two homes on one lot.
The planning commission recommended two conditions. 1. An upgraded well permit must be obtained from Division of Water Resources allowing the single family well to provide water to the two dwellings. This must be provided before a remodel permit can be obtained. 2. The guest house may not be subleased separately from the main home.
Common plat
amendment
Alexandre Matthews received a common plat amendment that increased the size of a building envelope by 32 feet to the eastern boundary of his five-acre lot in Glacier Ridge subdivision. The subdivision is east of Alma.
When approved in 2003, all lots were required to have building envelopes. This envelope has the steep slopes on the lot ranging from 18 percent to 27 percent on the current envelope. The added portion of the building envelop has slopes from 28 percent to 30 percent.
With the extension of the building envelop, the structures will be closer to the road, on steeper slopes, but require one less switchback.
According to the application, the owner’s main reason to build on steeper slopes was to have the best view. It also stated less retaining walls will be needed on two sides of the house.
A future garage is also on the steeper slopes, instead of towards the back of the building envelope.
ROW vacation
A right of way vacation was granted for Richard and Samjai Holcomb of portions of Park Ave and an alley in Puma City.
Lots in Puma City were platted in 1896 and are 25 feet by 100 feet. Roads and alleys were not built.
The vacation increases their lot size by 0.93 acre for a total of 5.69 acres.
The Holcombs have been purchasing small lots around the house property they bought in 2011. The small lots will be consolidated with the larger lot they purchased 11 years ago.
Vouchers
Vouchers in the amount of $152,976 were approved for payment.
The general fund spent $70,376 and the sales tax trust spent $48,752.
Public works spent $20,433 and the grant fund spent $11,114.
The conservation trust fund spent $1,043. Fleet services spent $784 and human services $474.
