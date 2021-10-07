Bailey was once again filled with high spirits and laughter Friday evening. The Platte Canyon Huskies Homecoming Parade was enjoyed by students, parents and citizens as floats, fire trucks, a Willy’s Jeep, dogs and students made their way through downtown Bailey.
Even though the weather was rainy, the spirits were high. The students enjoyed throwing candy to the crowds and the kids enjoyed filling their bags.
Sport’s teams, local organizations and students from preschool to high school were represented in the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.