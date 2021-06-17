The June Guffey Community Charter School’s board of directors meeting is the last monthly meeting of the school year. There will be no meeting in July, so the next scheduled meeting will be Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend to learn more about their local school.
Each meeting has a board approval of the consent agenda. The consent agenda is a monthly written report on items the board has given their consent to the administrator to do, but which the board has to approve by state law. This includes paying bills, writing checks, making the budget and the like.
The school is run by policies. Every year the board members read through each of the school’s policies at least once, and make changes, corrections and update them. There is a board calendar of the policies to be reviewed each month.
The administrator monitoring reports pertain to school regulations – ends policies and executive limitations policies. The board self-monitoring reports pertain to governance and board/staff relation policies.
The board meetings include the community linkage reports by the principal, updating the board on school events and activities as well as upcoming school and community events.
At the June meeting, the board approved the agenda, May meeting minutes and the consent agenda. Board member Laura Owens had a question about why the bus stop in Pike Trails on Park County road 88 at the Southern Park Fire Protection District station #3 was removed from the bus stops.
School Principal Martine Walker said there were no students over there now. Walker also mentioned that the students now arrive at the school at 7:45 a.m., rather than earlier.
The board acknowledged receipt of the administrator and board self-monitoring reports.
Walker reported that the middle school students helped clean up a school volunteer’s property. The school awards ceremony and barbecue potluck lunch went well. It was nice to have the ceremony outside. It was noted that almost all the chairs were filled.
Walker reported that 100% of the staff was returning next year and Paula Bennett would be returning as an employee three days per week as a summer tutor and reading tutor.
There will be a library summer reading program this year and the Park County Fair will be in July. The Steampunk Flea Market will be July 3 at
The Bakery and the Steampunk Festival will be Sept. 11 and 12, reported board member Lawrence Epps. Epps is also the president of the Guffey Steampunk Society.
Board members present were Chris Peterson, meeting chair, Epps, Dean Wilson and Owens. Frank Ruvo had an excused absence. The meeting was adjourned at 6:05 p.m.
