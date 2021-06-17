The Park County Historical Society plans three bands, Kids Treasure Hunt, gold panning demo, square dancers, artifact displays and tours of our historic buildings on Bailey Day, Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. McGraw Park is behind the Rustic Station Restaurant on CR 68.
Schedule:
10:15 a.m. - Flag raising by VFW Post 8661 and Boy Scout Troop 238
10:15 a.m. - noon Rex Rideout and Tin Cup, music from 1800s
Starting 10:30 a.m.
Bill Douthett gold panning demonstration
Tom Cordas knifes and weapons at Way Station
Tom and Denise Klinger with railroad history and books in Way Station
All buildings open
Ice cream
Noon - 1 p.m. Hillbilly Aliens acoustic band
1 p.m. History Treasure Hunt for the kids
2 - 2:45 p.m. Randall McKinnon Western and Country music
3 - 3:45 p.m. Hillbilly Aliens second set
3:45 - 4:20 p.m. Ridge Runners Square Dance Club
4:20 p.m. Last call for ice cream
4:30 p.m. Lower flag retreat ceremony by VFW
Enjoy Bailey Day by the North Fork of the South Platte River. Oh, and there’s ice cream.
See you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.