Hillbilly Aliens

Hillbilly Aliens singing at McGraw MEMORIAL PARK, Bailey Day 2018

 (Photo courtesy Jim Sapp)

The Park County Historical Society plans three bands, Kids Treasure Hunt, gold panning demo, square dancers, artifact displays and tours of our historic buildings on Bailey Day, Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. McGraw Park is behind the Rustic Station Restaurant on CR 68.

Schedule:

10:15 a.m. - Flag raising by VFW Post 8661 and Boy Scout Troop 238

10:15 a.m. - noon Rex Rideout and Tin Cup, music from 1800s

Starting 10:30 a.m.

Bill Douthett gold panning demonstration

Tom Cordas knifes and weapons at Way Station

Tom and Denise Klinger with railroad history and books in Way Station

All buildings open

Ice cream

Noon - 1 p.m. Hillbilly Aliens acoustic band

1 p.m. History Treasure Hunt for the kids

2 - 2:45 p.m. Randall McKinnon Western and Country music

3 - 3:45 p.m. Hillbilly Aliens second set

3:45 - 4:20 p.m. Ridge Runners Square Dance Club

4:20 p.m. Last call for ice cream

4:30 p.m. Lower flag retreat ceremony by VFW

Enjoy Bailey Day by the North Fork of the South Platte River. Oh, and there’s ice cream.

See you there.

