Granite Canyon General Store in Lake George, owned by Craig and Lisa Karlin, started a Pay it Forward Fund three years ago as a way to give back to the Lake George Community.
“The first year we owned the store, people kept leaving change in the ‘Take a Penny, Leave a Penny’ cup intended as a tip. However, Lisa and I believe in giving back to your community (and we have the greatest community here in Lake George and Park County) and felt that money would be much better spent on the local community,” said Craig Karlin.
The fund was established as an effort to assist those most in need in the community: the children, the elders and the environment. Since the onset, Granite Canyon General Store has matched the contributions dollar for dollar, and the fund has grown year by year. The first year they collected $327, in 2021 - $1,762 and in 2022 - $4,210. As of the end of July of this year, they have collected $4,798. They are anticipating the total amount collected and the match will be over $10,000 this year.
Besides the donations, they also contribute two percent of the sales from products they produce to Life at 8000’, South Park, South Platte River Rat, Eleven Mile Life, etc.
Recipients of the Pay it Forward fund thus far are Lake George Fire Protection District’s annual toy drive at Christmas, Park County Senior Coalition, Coalition for the Upper South Platte and Lake George Charter School.
“We can’t take all the credit. We may have started the fund, but it has exploded because of the amazing generosity of our customers. We continue to be both humbled and excited to see the growth of the fund and what this means for our amazing Park County and Lake George Community,” Karlin said.
“We truly appreciate each and every person who has made a donation, because they are the ones that deserve the thanks,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.