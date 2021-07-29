Park County Creative Alliance and Rocky Mountain Land Library have announced another History Inspiring Arts Friends and Family Ranch Day, Sunday, August 15, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at historic Buffalo Peaks Ranch at Garo.
Watch, learn, and create your own art and be inspired by the rich history and natural beauty of Buffalo Peaks Ranch as presented by a variety of historical interpreters, musicians, artists, and guides.
Bring your own cameras, musical instruments, or art materials or grab some of the basic supplies we will have on hand and be inspired by the people and the place to produce your own art.
The kids will love the Young Readers Library, learn more about nature and the history of the ranch with their very own Pocket Guide to Buffalo Peaks Ranch and special bandana to help guide them on a scavenger hunt.
Those who want to just relax and enjoy the beauty of the area can stop by the main house and learn about the history of this historic ranch and the South Park or learn more about the development and future of the Rocky Mountain Land Library.
Buffalo Peaks Ranch began in 1862 when Adolphe and Marie Guiraud (pronounced Garo) claimed 160 acres. Guiraud built a mercantile store and worked running the store while his wife and children worked the ranch. The remnant of the store can still be found on Highway 9 at what is known today as Garo. Adolph died at age 53 in 1875, and ranch was at 640 acres with exclusive use of Trout Creek as a source of water for the ranch. They had ten children, but three had predeceased Adolphe. The remaining seven children ranged in age from 2 to 25.
Marie Guiraud at age 45 was left to manage the cattle and hay operation, the store, and care for their children. She did and became one of the most successful ranchers in the area. She was strong and tenacious, allowing no one to take advantage of her as a widow. Life presented many challenges, including losing a son and daughter, and a fire that destroyed her original homestead. She did not give up and replaced the homestead. She raised cattle and horses and laid out a town after hearing the railroad was coming through. She named the town Garo, which was the phonetic pronunciation of their last name.
Marie Guiraud passed away, June 5, 1909. Some of her children remained to run the ranch, but sold the 1840 acres of the ranch surrounding the headquarters to the city of Aurora. In 2005, Aurora and Park County began discussions to decide how to best use and preserve the historically important ranch.
Jeff Lee and Ann Martin, employees of the Tattered Cover Bookstore in Denver, had a remarkable vision that the ranch could become a world class model for education, research and tourism. After many years of negotiations, an agreement was signed between the city of Aurora and Lee and Martin. Their brainchild, the Rocky Mountain Land Library was born and was to become a facility in which people could conduct research of the over 50,000 volumes of books relating to the history, natural resources, geology, culture and recreational opportunities of the Rocky Mountains.
Registration and more information can be found at https://rb.gy/pw8fud. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person or $30 for families. Buffalo Peaks Ranch is located nine miles from Hartsel or Fairplay on Highway 9, across the highway near the old green Garo Mercantile.
“It’s a way for history, nature, and art to come alive and everyone is encouraged to pursue their own artistic expressions in whatever medium they choose,” said Ann Lukacs, President PCCA.
The Park County Creative Alliance was created to “Unite Park County through the Arts.” This event is part of their “History Inspiring Art” series with support from the South Park National Heritage Area. In addition, the Summit Foundation has provided support to the Rocky Mountain Land Library for their involvement in this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.