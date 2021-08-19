The commissioners approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. Aug. 3.
According to Commissioner Dick Elsner, the amendment sets the rates for purchasing and managing updated machines and software.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell dissented, saying she couldn’t vote for the amendment because she didn’t have faith in Dominion’s equipment and personnel.
Clerk and Recorder Debra Greene said she trusted the secretary of state Wayne Williams who ordered the use Dominion’s equipment several years ago.
Green said the state has some of the strictest election procedures and election software audits in the country, both before and after elections.
Green described the rigorous process Colorado uses after each election to determine if any voting discrepancies exist in each county.
“One state can ruin a (national) election and at the state level; it takes one clerk to ruin an election,” Green said.
The use of paper ballots means there is a record of votes that can be recounted, if needed.
Mitchell said her resources said the equipment has a chip in it that can be manipulated and operated outside of the system.
Others at the meeting said the routers used to transmit data to the state elections office was where changes could be made.
Mitchell and a couple of residents wanted the county to hand count the ballots in this year’s electio which includes state and county tax increases ,as well as school board elections and special district tax questions.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said he has a background in computer programming. All chips are programmed to complete a function and routers do nothing but transfer voting data.
He said with his background in computer programming, he hasn’t seen anything to convince him that Dominion’s machines resulted in fraud and that they weren’t as reliable as any other equipment.
“Remember that we (Mitchell and himself) were elected using these machines in 2020,” Elsner said.
He said he was concerned about what he has seen in other parts of the country, but his concern was about human interactions with the ballots, such as sending election judges home and then bringing out boxes of ballots to run through machines.
He said he thought it wouldn’t matter what machines were used, some would say there was fraud simply because they didn’t like the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
He said if a reliable source presents evidence that the machines results were fraudulent in Park County or Colorado, then the county could conduct a hand count to determine if results were changed by the machines.
He said if anyone wants to challenge this year’s election results, they can and, by state law, also fund the costs of a recount.
Elsner said if the issue had been raised early in the year, there would be time to investigate, and if needed, purchase other equipment.
He said the Dominion agreement can be canceled if evidence is found that the election was tampered with.
Another issue raised by members of the public was a statement regarding an unidentified website stating 105 percent of Park County’s registered voters had voted in the 2020 election. They said that proved Park County results were tampered with.
Elsner said that statement was not true. As a commissioner, he was aware of results as soon as they are available and that 87 percent of Park County’s registered voters voted in 2020.
He asked for the source of the statement and how that percentage was determined. No one had that information.
He said the numbers and the results sent to the state were the same as what was posted on the county’s website. The machine’s software or its chips did not change votes as they were transferred to the state as some alleged.
Members of the public, as well as Mitchell, asked for a hand count. Most didn’t identify themselves when they spoke, so The Flume cannot contribute statements to an identified person.
Elsner said a hand count would take much longer than three days, as some in at the meeting said. Because the state, county, special districts and the school districts have issues on November’s ballot, it isn’t a matter of having two piles of ballots; one for nos and one for yeses.
Each question must be tabulated separately. Elsner said he thought there was a greater change of error by a rushed hand count than by the machines.
Some said they had volunteers lined up to perform a hand count.
Elsner said they couldn’t use volunteers or persons who had not been through the training required of election judges.
“It’s not a perfect world,” Commissioner Ray Douglas said, “At this time; we are under the gun for this election. It is a Park County election, not a national election.”
He agreed with Elsner that allegations of fraud in other states need to be proven, and if proven, that doesn’t mean there was fraud in Park County elections.
Douglas said he knew how strictly elections are run in Park County, and he fully trusted the clerk and her staff to run an honest election.
Green thanked Elsner and Douglas for their faith in her and her staffs’ honesty and integrity.
Liquor License
Lisa Heiden, Eric Liebold and John Schutz are the new owners of Badger Basin convenience store in Hartsel. The commissioners approved a transfer of the liquor license from the previous owners.
Green, who receives liquor license applications, said the convenience and gift store are being remodeled and all operations, including selling alchohol will be under the same roof.
Green said several people at the county fair in July told her they were happy the store was open again and that gasoline prices are cheaper than in Fairplay.
Heiden said she and her co-owners also own a gasoline company in Colorado Springs, so they had access to cheaper prices. They wanted to pass on the savings to customers; particularly the locals who they need to rely on more than summer tourists.
Board of Equalization
Seated as the county board of equalization, the commissioners approved the recommendations of the hearing officer Betty Clark-Wine.
Assessor Monica Jones said 53 property owners appealed the assessor’s valuation of their property to the BOE. Of those, 28 were withdrawn, leaving 25 hearings to be heard by Clark-Wine.
Jones said two documents were given to the commissioners, one listing the results of the hearings and one she put into the county’s software by memory over the weekend.
She said the documents did not match, but she would find her errors and correct the values in the countyrecords.
Of the 25 hearings conducted over two days, Clark-Wine recommended adjusting property values of 14, for a total of property tax refunds of $716,787.
Human Services EBT payments
The commissioners approved the Human Services first quarter expenditures by electronic benefit transfer programs, totaling $1,202,090.
Of the 10 programs, four are 100 percent paid by federal and state sources. They are food assistance, low income energy assistance, old age pension and CORE services. Of the remaining six, four are for various children services programs. The county’s cost during the first quarter for the six programs was $31,044.
Vouchers in the amount of $363,261 were approved. Public works expenditures accounted for almost $228,000. The general fund spent over $72,000 and the grant fund spent $40,000.
The remaining $23,000 was spent by five funds in varying amounts.
