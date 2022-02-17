This year, there will be two board of director’s seats open for election at the Guffey Community Charter School: Frank Ruvo’s, who retired in December, and Laura Owens’, who is still undecided about re-running.
The first notice of elections indicating two seats open will be posted February 19. The second notice posted March 21st, will indicate whether there will be an election or not. If there are more people running than there are seats available, an election will be required.
Anyone interested in being on the school’s board of directors should notify the school of their intent to run before March 21. The election will be April 20, if needed.
The GCCS is seeking a qualified middle school teacher, grades 6-8, for the 2022-2023 school year. Sadly, middle school teacher Jenny Peck is leaving at the end of this school year after teaching for 10 years. Peck started teaching K-2 grades and then middle school. Those interested in the position should contact the school directly.
The eighth-grade tea will be March 3 at 4:05 p.m. There is one graduating eighth grader this year. There will be an all-school field trip March 3 to the Mining and Industry Museum in Colorado Springs, as a follow-up on what they have been studying this year. They will be viewing the mining and the pulley and mechanics exhibits.
Board member Chris Peterson said that the teachers did a splendid job this month with the administrator monitoring reports, especially Jenny Peck, who gave her perspective on teaching K – 2 grades and 6 – 8 grades.
The board workshop will be March 5 this year. Among items to be done are the school calendar and giving school administrator Martine Walker her evaluation. There will be only three board members at the workshop, but if there needs to be a vote, three board members constitute a quorum, said Peterson.
The board approved the agenda, regular and executive session minutes from the last meeting, and the consent agenda. Peterson mentioned that the school calendar had an error and he corrected it on the website. The board acknowledged receipt of the administrator and board self-monitoring reports.
At 5:46 p.m., the board recessed for an executive session. The board doesn’t have too many executive sessions, but it is a time for board members to discuss legal matters that arise, personnel matters and matters that mention a student by name. While the executive session is recorded, all of the discussions are not available to the public. Nothing can be voted on in an executive session, though. If anything comes up that requires a vote, the board has to re-convene the regular meeting and vote, which is public.
Board members present were Laura Owens, Lawrence Epps, Chris Peterson and Dean Wilson, chair for this meeting. As a note, the board rotates the meeting chair among themselves; and there are two board officers, the president and secretary.
