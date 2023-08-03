Lynda MacDonald is no newcomer to the Guffey Community Charter School and has just finished 30 years teaching there. MacDonald grew up in Minnesota and went to Bemidji State University to get her teaching degree. She taught one year in Minnesota and decided to take some time off before “really settling down,” she said.
MacDonald bicycled around the country; hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, which goes from Mexico to Canada; and traveled through six continents, North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, with Antarctica still on her bucket list, she said.
On her travels, MacDonald ended up in Summit County and was able to substitute teach in Park County, where she heard about a teaching position in Guffey; “The rest is history.” Shortly after she started teaching, MacDonald got her masters degree, married, a mortgage and motherhood, she said.
MacDonald truly loves this little school and started teaching in 1993, when there were only three elementary schools in the RE-2 school district and no charter schools.
Guffey School was a two-room school with grades K – 6; MacDonald had 20 students in her first class of grades 3 – 6, while Peg Larson taught K – 2. Leni Diltz was the secretary and also made lunches, and Frank Ruvo was the maintenance person. “We were the little school out of sight and out of mind, so whenever the district ran into a budget crunch, the proposal was always to close the Guffey School.”
Ginny Jaramillo became the Lake George and Guffey School principal and helped to begin the charter school process. At first, the two schools shared a charter contract, but within about a year they separated, each becoming a separate charter school, and that is when the Guffey School added middle school up to the eighth grade.
Throughout her 30 years at the school, MacDonald has taught every grade level in some capacity. One of MacDonald’s favorite parts about being a teacher is when students come back to say “Hi,” to see where they have gone in life and listen to their memories about their time in Guffey. MacDonald has even taught some children of some of her former students. “When you teach the same grades over and over each year, you tend to forget that the rest of the world grows up. It can be shocking to see how much they have grown!” MacDonald will be teaching grades K – 4, as well as being the principal, for the coming school year.
Kelli Maguire, who is currently the custodian/maintenance person, school bus driver and kitchen manager, will add school administrator to her duties. Maguire has just finished eight years at the school and says she knows the place like the back of her hand.
Maguire was born and raised in Florida, where for seven years she was in charge of the money at a chain of local grocery stores, which will be helpful with her administrative duties.
Maguire came to Guffey in 2014; in 2015, then- administrator/principal Pam Moore asked her if she would like to clean a few hours a week at the school. Maguire loves to clean and has cleaned all her life, so the job was perfect and has blossomed from there.
In 2022 Maguire took on the kitchen manager, indoor/outdoor maintenance and school bus driver jobs. Maguire got her CDL and did the two-week Entry Level Driver Training Course to be able to drive the school bus. She had to have certain hours locked in to pass each course, she said, and has to renew the CDL every five years.
Maguire has had three meetings with outgoing administrator/principal Jacob Sampson to help with the transition. Sampson stressed that the top priorities were: #1 liability, liability, liability – you don’t want any lawsuits; #2 safety; #3 money – make sure all monies that come into the school are all properly documented and turned over to the accountant as soon as possible.
Maguire is in the process of updating everything: rules for the district and state; the safety program; the 1-, 3- and 5-year school audits; and the five-year water audit with the last ten years of documents for the state.
The $4000 raised at this year’s Pie Palooza is to go toward school safety, replacing two of the classroom doors. It is important to show that the school spends the monies raised and that it goes toward what it is supposed to, stated Maguire.
Maguire’s top priorities before school starts are: new locks for the school doors and would like to replace the whole lock system; and getting the broken snow chains replaced on the school bus and getting the bus inspected.
Maguire is very organized and has a weekly schedule, and every three days she has projects to do. She wants to get as much done as possible over the summer, so she can just deal with meeting the students and parents when school starts. Maguire loves the school and feels at home there, even though there are ups and downs. It doesn’t feel like working when she is there, she said.
School registration is August 10 this year, and there will be four volunteers/tutors/reading aides who are returning from last year: Paula Bennett, Amy Owens, Sherri Moehle, and Mary Beth Dunn. Also, counselor Stefanie Skidmore will again be coming once a week. Current middle school teacher Natalie Sardi will be teaching grades 5 – 8.
Registration is Aug. 10; call the school at 719-689-2093 or visit the school website www.guffeyschool.org for more information.
