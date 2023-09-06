A group of Park County citizens has begun collecting signatures to recall and replace Park County Commissioner Dave Wissel. There are 2,471 signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot. The group’s goal is to get 3,000 signatures in case some are invalidated.
If the recall is successful, Wissel could choose to resign within five days of the signature presentation.
Volunteer circulators were present at the Jefferson Community Center and Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery on Saturday.
While the recall and replacement effort will lead to much disagreement among Park County residents, as seen already on county social media sites, the group at Mad Jack’s on Saturday was respectful and polite.
The Park County Democrats released the following statement on Sept. 4:
At the August 23, 2023, Central Committee Meeting, the officers of the Park County Democrats voted unanimously for the following: “The Park County Democratic Party Central Committee will remain neutral on the Commissioner Wissel recall petition at this time."
The group behind the recall and replacement presented the reasons behind the effort to The Flume which is printed here in its entirety:
Dereliction of Duty
The dereliction of duty by Dave Wissel as an elected county commissioner is glaring and concerning on multiple fronts. His consistent absence from critical committee meetings, particularly the Opioid Settlement Committee, is a clear example of his negligence. This absenteeism has resulted in the county missing out on valuable grant opportunities that could have been utilized for pressing needs, such as repairs for, or a new facility for the Boys & Girls Club of the High Rockies facilities in Park County. This oversight becomes even more glaring when considering that Salida managed to fund a major renovation for their Boys & Girls Club using Opioid funds.
Wissel's failure to follow through on his promises is deeply troubling. He had made a commitment to establish a Citizen Budget Advisory Committee and provide Quarterly Budget Reports, yet after eight months in office, neither of these pledges have been fulfilled. This pattern of unfulfilled commitments calls into question his sincerity and dedication to his role.
Despite campaigning on addressing critical issues like workforce housing, healthcare, mental health and law enforcement funding, Wissel has shown a complete lack of initiative in generating solutions or even bringing these topics forward in any meaningful work group meetings. This raises concerns about his ability to effectively advocate for the needs of the community he was elected to serve.
Perhaps the most alarming display of Wissel's negligence came during a Commissioner Town Hall Meeting in Bailey. He openly admitted to achieving nothing during his first six months in office and after 163 days he publicly stated that he was still learning the job. This on-the-job learning cost the county $39,411 via his salary. Having spent 38 years as County Assessor and working with the commissioners, he should have been “ready on day one” as he stated many times during his campaign. When further pressed for concrete accomplishments, his response was shockingly trivial, he stated that the best thing he had done in life was to ask his wife to marry him.
Furthermore, Wissel's basic responsiveness to citizens is sorely lacking. His failure to establish a functional county voicemail for constituents to contact him highlights his disregard for engaging with those he represents. These actions and inactions collectively underscore a deeply concerning trend of neglecting his duties and failing to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to him by the electorate. Such behavior is a disservice to the community and undermines the trust placed in him as an elected official.
Conflict of Interest
It is evident that Dave Wissel, the current County Commissioner and President of the Upper South Platte Water District, is entangled in a glaring conflict of interest. This violation is a direct breach of Rule 2 of conduct for board and commission members. The conflict arises from his dual roles, where the County's property tax funds flow into the Upper South Platte Water District, an entity over which he holds a position of authority. The conflict is further exacerbated by his family business being awarded a lucrative no-bid contract worth $33,000 annually, a decision that lacks transparency and fairness. Adding to the complexity, his wife, Lillian, benefits from the arrangement as well, earning $25 per hour for her role in preparing food for Water District meetings. This intricate web of financial ties and positions of influence raises serious concerns about impartiality and fair representation in decision-making processes that impact both the County and the Water District.
Misuse of Power to Intimidate and Interfere with fellow elected officials and Ethics Violations
In a concerning display of misuse of power, the recently elected county commissioner has been captured on video engaging in intimidating behavior towards fellow elected officials during a Commissioner Workgroup session held on June 29, 2023. The commissioner, disregarding the clear boundaries of authority, was seen demanding unwavering compliance from officials such as the Office of Park County Assessor and the Office of Park County Clerk and Recorder. Despite the fact that these offices do not fall under his jurisdiction, he aggressively insisted on their immediate obedience to his directives. This incident raises serious concerns about the commissioner's understanding of proper governance and his willingness to manipulate his position to interfere with the independent functioning of other elected officials. Such actions undermine the democratic principles upon which the county's governance is built and call into question his fitness for office.
Violations of Open Meetings Law – Email
In a recent incident that raised concerns about transparency and adherence to open meeting laws, Dave Wissel violated these laws through the use of email. He tried toengage in electronic conversations with the two other members of the Park County Commissioners, constituting a quorum for the board. Per open meeting laws, when two or more members of the Board of County Commissioners communicate to each other via electronic means to discuss public business, it is a closed meeting. There is no way to provide advance notice to the public and allow them to observe the conversation. All emails to and from BOCC members must go through the Park County Manager. As he stated during the Bailey Commissioner Town Hall meeting, Dave Wissel would like to abolish the role of county manager thereby permanently not adhering to open meeting laws to maintain transparency and uphold the democratic process. Thankfully neither of the other two commissioners responded to the emails.
Breaches of Code of Conduct
In a display of ethical negligence, Dave Wissel disregarded the code of conduct he is entrusted to uphold. During a public meeting, he resorted to personal attacks and derogatory language against fellow elected officials, showcasing a complete lack of respect and professionalism. Such behavior not only undermines the dignity of his position but also erodes public trust. This breach of the code of conduct highlights the urgent need for accountability and a reminder that those in power must be held to the highest standards of ethical behavior for the greater good of the community they serve.
For more information, go to recalldavewissel.com or email recalldavewissel@gmail.com
