The Bailey community will have the opportunity to hear from and speak to its elected representatives Sept. 24 at the Platte Canyon Fire Department Offices on Crow Hill.
And by all accounts, there should be a number of interesting topics on the table.
The Town Hall meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of PCFD Station 2 at 153 Dellwood Drive.
Confirmed panelists include State Senator Dennis Hisey, Senate District 2; Representative Ron Hanks, House District 60; Park County District 1 Commissioner Amy Mitchell and District 2 Commissioner Dick Elsner; Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw and SAFE 285 Chairman Mark Linné.
Linné will serve as moderator and notes that the event represents a two-way dialogue between the community and its elected representatives.
“We believe this is an opportunity for a meaningful dialogue between our community and those we elect to represent us as well as our representatives making our community aware of the critical issues we are facing,” Linné stated.
Each panelist to the Town Hall event will bring their topic of discussion/concerns. Linné noted that with the recent fatalities on Highway 285, traffic safety had once again moved to the forefront and that SAFE 285, one of the Town Hall panelists, would be bringing its concerns about highway safety to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.