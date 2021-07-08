Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of June 28, 2021 – July 4, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 18 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 32 animal control calls, 8 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, 1 Campfire-illegal Campfire calls, 11 Motor Assist calls, 16 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 3 Shots Fired call, 75 traffic calls and 8 welfare check and 408 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 580 with the following arrests:
Derek Carl Ebel from Fairplay was arrested 6/30/21 on charges of driving while ability impaired-0.20+. He was sentenced to 60 days and is still in custody with a scheduled release date of 8/28/21.
Jenna Giles from Bailey was arrested 6/28/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to comply-DUI. She is still in custody.
Christopher Eric Gunter from Hartsel was arrested 7/3/21 on charges of assault in the 2nd degree (DV); domestic violence enhancer. He is still in custody.
David Bedford Havens from Pueblo West was arrested 6/30/21 on charges of vehicular eluding; criminal possession financial device-one device; reckless endangerment; reckless driving; driving after revocation prohibited(HTO); drug paraphernalia-possession. He is still in custody.
Lori Jean Pacotti from Arvada was arrested 7/2/21on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. She is still in custody.
Jure Marie Person from Hartsel was arrested 6/30/21on 2 warrants from Park County, both warrants were for failure to appear. He was released on 6/30/21 on 1 $100 PR bond and 1 $100 cash/surety bond.
Eric A. Zamora from Commerce City was arrested 7/1/21 on charges of driving under the influence per SE-w/3+ priors. He was sentenced to 120 days with a scheduled release date of 10/27/21.
