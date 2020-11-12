The Columbine Kids 4-H Club Poinsettia sale will continue. This will be the sixth year the Club will be offering live Christmas wreaths, Christmas cactus, and poinsettias in various sizes with multiple options for color.
Usually the Club holds the poinsettias sale during the Holiday Bizarre in Fairplay. However, with this being a risk for the community, the annual Holiday Bizarre will not be happening.
The Club jumped into action and quickly came up with an alternative for the annual fundraiser.
The Columbine Kids felt it was really important to keep some holiday traditions going, especially during such a strange year.
The Club will offer pre-order sales and pickup, and will be accepting preorder forms until Nov. 15 that can be picked up at Mountain Essentials at 520 Front Street in Fairplay. Or, check out the Columbine Kids 4-H Facebook page and send a message.
Prather’s Market is one of the Club’s sponsors and supporters of Park County 4-H. Prather’s offered a space for the Club to provide additional sales to the community during the weekend of Dec. 5 - 6. 4-H Club members will be available at the market selling plants and wreaths.
There are two options for wreaths this year. The Vintage Lantern wreath is 24” in diameter, selling for $68. This is unique with a red LED lantern in the center. It is made with Noble fir and red cedar and is decorated with pine cones, berries and a red tartan bow to tie it all together.
The eucalyptus and berry wreaths are also 24” in diameter, selling for $60 with more of a natural and earthy feeling, featuring Noble fir with clusters of tallow berries and pine cones. These wreaths smell just like Christmas is supposed to.
The Club also has various colors of Christmas Cactus sized at 4.5” potted plants with the choice of red, white or pink. These plants are grown locally in Colorado and come in hearty and healthy.
The 6.5” poinsettia is available in marble and red.
These fundraising events are very important to the county’s local 4-H Club. Funds raised are used to help with creating successful projects throughout the year and fund the buckles at the Park County Fair each year.
This year has been difficult for the Club to plan fundraising events such as the petting zoos during Bailey Day and Burro Days. The 4-H Club members have all missed getting out into the community and sharing their animals.
The Club members are excited to get out and spread some holiday cheer with their plant sale and would like to wish everyone a very Happy Holiday season and also thank Park County for their continued support throughout the year. These fundraising events are very important to the local 4-H Club.
