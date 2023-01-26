Even in an area rich with historical sites and venues, the Como Roundhouse and Como Railroad Campus probably receives more visitors and holds greater historical value than any other location in Park County.
The importance of preserving this historic site and facilities is that it provides visitors the opportunity to be connected and appreciate the past efforts of visionaries, families, workers and community members who pioneered the development of an area referred to today as South Park.
Most recently, in what has been dubbed the “Como Effort,” volunteers are working diligently to save, preserve, restore and present a vitally important piece of history for future generations to enjoy and appreciate.
Como’s annual Boreas Pass Railroad Day is the culmination of a long season of volunteer work days for the proud volunteers to open up the Como Railroad Campus and to proudly show off their efforts and provide history and information tours.
According to Tom Lawson, Treasurer of the South Park Rail Society, 2022 was a unique year as it was the sole effort of the members of both the South Park Rail Society and the Denver, South Park & Pacific Historical Society working in harmonious cooperation to present the site to visitors and travelers.
The volunteer hosts, either in period dress or donning green vests, all wear name tags while welcoming visitors and providing historical guided tours, history information, speeder and handcar rides.
Como’s Boreas Pass Railroad Day has been an annual event since 1996, providing an opportunity for visitors to view and enjoy the unique preservation and recreation of the original Denver, South Park & Pacific Railroad, later to become the Colorado & Southern Railway.
In Preparation for Como’s Boreas Pass Railroad Day 2023, a new web-site has been created with increased social media publicity and CDOT highway signs on U.S. Highway 285 have been added. “Point of Interest – Railroad Roundhouse,” and the long overdue replacement of the Como/Boreas Pass direction sign are certain attract more visitors to Como.
The Como Railroad campus was a mountain narrow gauge railroad community with an operating railroad and facilities at the turn of the 20th century, remarkably, in many ways, it still is today.
“The Como Roundhouse is perhaps the oldest operable roundhouse in the United States,” Lawson said. “These volunteers give so much effort, show so much initiative and are so committed that is is a pleasure to witness. There is a core of about forty volunteers, and each of them provides unique knowledge and experiences which they tirelessly lend for the benefit of this historical Park County treasure. They are here every Saturday without fail, even in the dead of winter.”
Through those selfless efforts, a great deal of progress has recently been made and new attractions have been added.
A new merchandise store has been added which offers a a wide variety of memorabilia.
The track which houses train rides for visitors on Boreas Pass Railroad Day covered only about 100 yards several years ago. Today, the track sprawls out to about a mile-and-a-half.
The most intensive volunteer efforts are currently being dedicated to the restoration and repair of Locomotive #4, Clondike Kate. The majestic locomotive has been a primary attraction at previous Boreas Pass Railroad Days, but badly needed mechanical makover.
Lawson says he and the volunteers are making no specific promises, but they are working hard and keeping their fingers crossed that Clondike Kate will return soon.”
We are hoping to have her back as early as this summer, but we’ll have to see how things go,” Lawson said.
Open houses will be held at the campus June 17, July 15 and Sept. 16, and Boreas Pass Railroad Day 2023 will occur this year Aug. 29.
