   Even in an area rich with historical sites and venues, the Como Roundhouse and Como Railroad Campus probably receives more visitors and holds greater historical value than any other location in Park County.

  The importance of preserving this historic site and facilities is that it provides visitors the opportunity to be connected and appreciate the past efforts of visionaries, families, workers and community members who pioneered the development of an area referred to today as South Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.