While in our grandparents’ time, it was not unusual for a man to retire from a job that he had had for his entire working life, and while in our parents’ time it was normal for a worker to have several jobs throughout his or her career, in this day and age it is quite common for a worker to have multiple careers. Consider, then, a man in our time who has just retired after spending 38 years in the same job: Rev. Larry Kalb, who recently retired as senior pastor of Platte Canyon Community Church in Bailey.
PCCC began in 1957, when a group of like-minded believers met together to establish a community church. They were given an acre of land along CR 64 that included an old barn, which had started out as an ice house. Over time, the barn was added onto, so that it eventually included a sanctuary in a new upper level, and offices in the lowest level that had originally been the ice house. After a series of pastors over the years, the church members called Rev. Kalb to be their new pastor in 1982.
Rev. Kalb is a native of Pueblo, Colo. He attended Adams State in Alamosa, Colo., where he earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both in music. He then went to Dallas Theological Seminary, in Texas, earning a second master’s degree in systematic theology, following which he pastored a church in Maryland for five years. While there, he heard about an opening at Denver Seminary for an adjunct professor of homiletics, the study of the art of preaching, and he jumped at the opportunity to return to his home state.
At the seminary, he had a colleague who was serving as an interim pastor at PCCC; long story short, Rev. Kalb was called to the pastor’s position here in Bailey. He continued in his position as adjunct professor of homiletics at the seminary at the same time, serving there until about 2015. And if that were not enough, he also enrolled at the University of Denver, earning his doctorate in speech communication, which made him Rev. Dr. Kalb. Through it all, he kept up his music, even now being an accomplished pianist and occasionally blessing his congregation with his playing.
I asked Rev. Kalb his view of his biggest contribution to the church; he replied, “Preaching the Word in an exegetical manner.” (“Exegetical” refers to preaching verse by verse through a passage of Scripture, as opposed to preaching on a topic from various Scripture texts.) Indeed, many people have attended the church, at least initially, because of his preaching; he is an excellent extemporaneous speaker, preaching without notes and carefully working his way through a passage. When asked how he managed to stay at one position for so long, he humbly replied, “It shows the forgiveness of the people at this church.”
However, there is a limit to everything. After 38+ years as senior pastor at PCCC, he retired this past summer, and the church is now working its way through a time of transition, leading toward a search for a new pastor. But the people of PCCC will never forget their beloved “Pastor Larry.”
