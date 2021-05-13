With the discovery of gold in Cripple Creek by Bob Womack in 1890, hoards of prospectors and miners flocked to the area. Soon, most of the mining claims were taken up and folks started heading west.
The wagon road from Cripple Creek went up West 4-Mile Creek, over the southern slopes of 39-Mile Mountain and down to the Currant Creek drainage, following an old Ute trail.
According to Harry Epperson in “Colorado As I Saw It,” 1943, some enterprising person announced there was gold 40 miles to the west of Cripple Creek. In a somewhat flat, meadow area, one person stopped to camp. More folks stopped and Alhambra sprung up overnight. The town was platted in 1895.
The geology of the area was similar enough to that around Cripple Creek to encourage exploration for gold and other minerals. Nearby Freshwater Gulch was explored and development was started there, soon to become Freshwater, platted in 1896. The adjoining Soda Water Gulch with its soda springs was also explored.
In the mid-1890s, the Alhambra Town and Land Company was formed. The company prospected the area, located some of the best property and formed the Alhambra Mining District and platted the townsite. The first mining patent was for the Pill Placer Mineral Patent in September 1896, just north and adjoining the townsite.
According to Mr. B. Hopkins in the Feb. 28, 1895 Aspen Daily article about Alhambra, “The camp is situated in the southeast corner of Park County. The first lot was sold February 18 and there are 60 or 70 tents and houses occupied on the townsite, and numbers of others over the camp. After tramping over the hills for the past four days I find the surface formation very similar to that at Bull Hill at Cripple Creek and especially on Wildcat Mountain.”
Mining and town companies were notorious for bilking the miners with high rents and land prices as well as high costs for food and supplies at the company store. In March, there was some trouble with the town company locating new claims in the area, doing little work on them and not recording them. With the deluge of miners and prospectors to the district, some of them started working locations claimed by the Alhambra Company, which the company protested.
The prospectors organized with the intention of defending their claims, according to a March 10, 1895 San Francisco Call article. The headlines ran: “WAR AMONG MINERS LIKELY. THE NEW CAMP OF ALHAMBRA, COLORADO, MAY HAVE BLOODSHED OVER CLAIMS. PROSPECTORS ARE ARMED TO RETAIN POSSESSION OF TOWNSITE.”
There was also a problem with the company not spending their own money, but spending the money from the sale of their lots. A March 23 issue of the Summit County Journal stated that this would not stand up to a thorough investigation.
In spite of all the problems, by the end of March 1895 there were 200 residents in town, mostly “housed in their tents and cabins waiting for the warm weather,” stated the Summit County Journal. In the March 26 issue of the Salida Mail, W.M. Jenkins wrote, “The sale of businesses and lots is progressing. 56 residents and business lots sold in two days ranging in price from $15 - $25 each.”
The town had three stage lines, one from Canon City and two from Cripple Creek. There were also three livery stables, two butcher shops, two assay offices, a large hotel and lodging house, two saloons, a feed store and a lumber yard in town, stated Jenkins.
These early mining camps were very wild, rough and lawless. In a letter dated Feb. 24, 1895, from Fremont County Bank cashier R.S. Lewis to John Reeves Witcher, 4-Mile Creek rancher, Lewis states: “Friend John, we heard the other day that you were killed in a shooting scrape at Alhambra. Now John I felt very badly about it – and very happy today, to hear it contradicted. I don’t want to meddle, but you must take care of yourself – there is a tough crowd around new camps, and you must be careful.”
The town of Alhambra lasted only a year at best, as the gold was scarce and hard to get. In 1896 the town was sold to the Andesite Gold Mining and Town Company, which, according to a Denver Times article, said, “the company had done 1200 feet of developmental work and considerable ore was exposed.”
The Andesite Company was started by two pairs of brothers, the Moellers of Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Moraths of Guffey. The company was incorporated in 1900 and consisted of the 160-acre Andesite Placer and 10 lode claims located in the Red Ruth Mining District, which adjoined the Alhambra Mining District on the south. In April 1901, undeveloped 10-acre mining claims were being sold for $10,000 each.
The company had grand plans, planning to exist for twenty years. They were going to develop the townsite and sell lots built with model homestead cabins they would furnish. The town name was to be changed to Andesite, but never was, as the company became more interested in mining, and the townsite remained undeveloped and the name remained Alhambra.
By April, the company had drilled a 750-foot tunnel, the Morath Tunnel, into Wildcat Mountain with crosscuts to access the lode claims. There were also plans to have the surface lode claims developed by lessees, with fair royalties to the company, of course.
The company got their mining patent in April 1902. This was considered the very best title a mining company could get.
A May 1903 Flume mentioned that the “Moraths have returned from Nevada and resumed work on their property at Alhambra.” J.B. Donaldson was working a mile and a half north of Alhambra for a Pittsburg company and was getting “good stuff,” assaying out at $20 - $74 per ton.
The first mining patent in the area, the Pill Placer, was sold in 1907 for back taxes. In a 1908 Flume article, an four-year-old child named Margaret of Alhambra was sitting with her grandmother watching the mountains. They were covered with white, misty clouds floating over the top of the range, now and then revealing a peak. “Oh, grandma,” Margaret exclaimed, “the mountains are wiping their noses.”
The last of the Moraths and Moellers left the area by 1909. People still lived in Alhambra, and some mining and homestead claims were started in the 1910s and 1920s.
Sometime in the 1930s, a widow from Colorado Springs named Leona Maley Allen acquired the property and must have worked the Morath Tunnel. Allen sold the property to Walt and Amy Cisar who owned a 5,000 acre ranch in the area from about 1942 to 1952, according to Guffey resident and veterinarian Dr. Amy Mason. Amy Cisar was Mason’s grandmother.
Mason remembers her dad saying he had played in the old Alhambra town buildings as a boy. Pat Ownbey, a longtime Guffey resident, also remembers playing around in Alhambra growing up.
Allen retained the mineral rights and access to the walk-in gold mine when she sold the property to the Cisars. According to Mason, Cisar and Allen built a small tarpaper shack near the tunnel entrance and Allen would visit every so often. Remnants of the shack still remain.
Doctor Morgan Berthrong then acquired the 5,000-acre ranch and named it the Many Hills Ranch.
The property finally became a subdivision. There are still one or two buildings left standing today in Alhambra. The old Morath Tunnel entrance was filled in long ago. The townsite is regaining a more natural look. It is located on private property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.