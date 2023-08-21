The Park County Public Works Department is excited to extend an open invitation to the local community for another informative and interactive Town Hall. Scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., this event aims to foster meaningful discussions on the department’s ongoing initiatives and developments, all designed to enhance our services across the county.
Community Assessment and Goal Progress
The Public Works Town Hall provides an excellent opportunity for the community to participate actively in the assessment of progress toward meeting our shared goals. Learn about the various changes underway within the department and how we’re planning for the future. Finally, there will be plenty of time for an extended Q & A session.
Join Us In-Person or Virtually
No registration is required. Please join us either in person at the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, CO 80440. For those unable to attend in person, we have arranged a virtual meeting option accessible via the following Zoom link:
Video and Audio: https://zoom.us/j/632627219?pwd=Q2gvUVEwd0JuQ0R3TE9qWE9LTk9kQT09
Audio: Dial (669) 900-6833 and use Meeting ID: 632 627 219 and Password: 04408
For further information or any inquiries, please reach out to Mike Smith, Director of Operations at 719-836-4272 or jsmith@parkco.us.
