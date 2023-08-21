Park County Board of County Commissioners held a special work session on Aug. 9 to discuss the upcoming budget process and Commissioner Amy Mitchell’s “gut feelings” regarding Dominion voting machines. Commissioners Amy Mitchell, Dick Elsner and Dave Wissel as well as County Manager Tom Eisenman were present. The meeting was open to the public and also broadcast on Zoom.
Budget process
Eisenman reported the county has invested in a new software program, Clear Go, that will make the budget process more transparent. The system is cloud-based and the installation is complete. There will now be a tutorial for those handling the budget. The budget will then be put on the county website for citizen review with data entered in real time.
Many staff positions in the county have gone unfilled, creating some money that did not go to those salaries. The county currently spends 75% of the budget funding staff, 15% on support of staff and 10% on other expenditures.
Elsner anticipates an increase in liability insurance, health insurance, district attorney salary and increased staff for road and bridge.
“There are currently 18 road graders and eight operators, two of those are supervisors,” said Eisenman. “Road and bridge is extremely understaffed. We are actively pursuing workers and trainers while prioritizing a maintenance schedule for the future.”
Eisenmann estimates that road and bridge should have 24 operators and a project manager to write grants. Currently the department is working through requests while continuing to deal with “lots of complaints.”
Mitchell continued: “Trying to get money for roads is very difficult. We will have some increases over the next nine years, but that still is not enough to do some of the larger projects.”
Colorado Representative Brittany Pettersen has allocated $850,000 for Park County Roads, but Congress has to approve that amount. If passed, the county can use that money as matching funds for a federal grant.
“We are gathering data on traffic and road counts in anticipation of a survey for the grant,” stated Mitchell.
Eisenman was asked to comment on his perspective for the future budget of Park County. Eisenman said: “Park County government is not going to turn a profit. It is not a business and has a fixed amount of money to work with.”
Eisenman continued his comments that public works is self-funded. The department of health and human services is self-funded. The sheriff’s department is costly to run with both law enforcement and the jail.
Eisenman sees a consistent use of dollars and said the economic outlook is good.
He said the staffing structure is tight and losing staff means losing institutional knowledge.
“Park County is a great place to be and a tough place to live,” Eisenman said. “It takes a Elsner commented on the sheriff’s department as that department “seems to cause the biggest issues.” The jail made money for the county at first, then federal regulations changed and the county saw the loss of Immigration and Customs Enforcement prisoners. Four years ago the county lost revenue from any prisoners outside of Colorado, which has caused lost revenues in the million dollar range. The lost revenue and the facility aging has created an expense to just maintain.
Elsner went on to explain Payments in Lieu of Tax PILT money, which the county uses to maintain the budget that is in lieu of taxes for federal lands in the county.
Wissel asked if COVID money has time frames and if so, what they are. Elsner explained that all COVID money has to be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026.
Mitchell continued by discussing the grants for septic repair, enlargement or installation.
The Tribal Assistance Fund that can be used for capital projects, such as work on the courthouse and replacing the county building in Burland used by road and bridge. The county is building a bunkhouse in Fairplay where staff can stay in the county to make life a little easier for those living outside the county and improve employee retention.
Mitchell would encourage transparency and a good review of all contracts and financial commitments.
Mitchell opened the meeting to questions regarding the budget process, with two Zoom participants responding.
Mitchell then resumed the meeting as “Election Planning and Conversation about November Election.”
Elsner began by discussing redistribution of Land and Water Trust Funds to address roads and the possibility of the short-term rental tax being placed on the November ballot.
Then Mitchell started talking about her concerns with Dominion Voting Systems machines.
“ I still have this gut feeling that we don’t exactly know how it works,” she said. “The contract doesn’t state how it counts the votes. The software is proprietary and I don’t know how it works.”
Mitchell continued by explaining the contract for Dominion is $36,000 and she would like to have a conversation about using hand counts.
“Assertion that Dominion doesn’t work is false and has been proven.” Elsner responded. “A hand count here would cost $30,000 - $60,000 and may not be allowed.”
Elsner continued by explaining that everything in our lives is propriety and asked Mitchell, “Have you ever had a MRI, driven a car, used a cell phone? Those all use proprietary software.”
“Fox News admitted to lying about Dominion machines and had to pay. Dominion has won every case and many have been dismissed,” continued Elsner.
“By continuing to promote the election was stolen undermines our democracy,” Elsner said. “Everybody who has done a hand count has proven they are less accurate.”
Mitchell was undeterred.
“There are unknowns about these machines,” she said. “We could use volunteers to hand count.”
“Lots of people have asked me what we are doing to ensure voter integrity,” Wissel said. “We have a unique situation here.”
Both Mitchell and Wissel won elections in Park County with Dominion machines doing the tabulations, and Donald Trump won the county in the 2020 with Dominion machines being used.
The staff from the County Clerk’s office came into the meeting at that point.
“I would sleep better at night if we could just prove it,” Mitchell said.
Park County Clerk, Mel Kassel, explained that the county is required by law to complete a test and all machines are checked. Mitchell was invited to observe the test.
If the county were to cast the machines aside and do a manual count, “anybody handling ballots would have to have a background check and be an election judge,” Elsner said. “Any volunteers would be those wanting to find fault.”
“The people coming to use those machines just want the truth,” Mitchell said.
“They can’t handle the truth because they want to believe the election was stolen,” Elsner said.
A citizen who went by the first name of Sandy addressed the commissioners, explaining that she was a computer programmer.
“If somebody wanted to do something funky it would have been caught.” she said. “You can’t afford to pay county services and you are going off on these wild chases. Shame on you. You are wasting our money. Enough is enough. It is embarrassing that you don’t believe your own clerk.”
Elsner reiterated, “All software is proprietary.”
Four Zoom participants added commentary, all calling out Mitchell on her “gut feelings.”
