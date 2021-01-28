Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of January 18 - 24, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 13 animal control calls, 11 Motor Assist calls, six REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 78 traffic stops, six welfare check and 343 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 484 with the following arrests:
Katherine Lee Beach from Buena Vista was arrested Jan. 20 on a warrant out of Park County for failure to comply. She was released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond Jan. 21.
Tyler Napier Cheshire from Shawnee was arrested Jan. 18 on a warrant out of Park County for FTA: third degree assault-know/reckless cause injury. He was released on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond Jan. 19.
Forrest Maynard from Como was arrested Jan. 22 on charges of driving under the influence; speeding 25-39 over limit. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond Jan. 22.
Zachary William Weaver from Hartsel was arrested Jan. 22 on charges of third degree assault-know/reckless cause injury; child abuse-knowingly/reckless/no injury. He was sentenced to serve 22 days. He is still in custody.
