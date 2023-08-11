After many decades of sitting dark, the Shawnee Store, which currently is home to Time Capsule Framing and Gifts, celebrated the re-lighting of its neon clock. The unveiling happened during Shawnee History Day this past Saturday, an event that showcases the treasured town which is a National Historic District. The clock was lovingly restored by Save the Signs and Morry’s Neon, pro bono.
The clock is an Electric Neon Clock Company APL-3. The company started in 1930, and these clocks were typically sold by a salesman who would have 8 – 10 of them shipped by Railway Express to some town or other. He would load them into his salesman special car. The cars were usually driven 100,000 miles in a year.
The reps drove around to small towns throughout America to make their sales. The down payment was his to keep as his commission on the sale. The salesman would install the clock then and there. The balance was paid by mail at a rate of $10.00 per month. However, excessive non-payment resulted in your clock just disappearing during the night (neonclock.org.).
The town of Shawnee retains its Historic status mainly through the diligent care of its residents. They selflessly devote their time and resources to maintaining this picturesque locale. The attendance at Shawnee History Day, with its pop-up museum, is evidence of how beloved this town is, far beyond just the residents.
It is ironic that the neon clock brings an electric beckoning glow to the town, while CORE Electric has recently proposed running its new upgraded power lines directly through this historic village. Although Shawnee residents have made CORE Electric aware of the historic nature of the town, its national historic designation with its magnificent views, there has been little acknowledgement from the community’s electric cooperative. It should be noted that alternative routes, albeit ones requiring more thought and commitment, are available to CORE Electric.
When the clock was initially purchased, it was expensive yet a worthwhile investment. Why can’t the same be asked of a power company?
“As a cooperative, one of CORE’s principles is to be a true partner to the communities that we serve,” states CORE. “CORE is owned by our members, and they have a say in how we operate.”
This is indeed a time for true partnership and listening. It is a time to make the investment to support a long-range vision that preserves the beauty and historic nature of this pristine mountain valley hamlet.
