The Colorado Department of Transportation in collaboration with prime contractor CapitalTezak Joint Venture will begin work on a bridge structure located on CO 9, north of the town of Alma at the base of Hoosier Pass next week. For the safety of the traveling public, this structure requires full replacement. To minimize the length of construction on this structure, there will be a 7-day closure of CO 9, north of Alma, between County Road 6 and County Road 4 from Sept. 7-14.
Traffic impacts:
- Crews mobilized in the area in mid-August. Please watch for ongoing alternating single lane traffic and shoulder closures.
- The 7-day closure of CO 9, north of Alma, between County Road 6 and County Road 4. The closure will begin at 6 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, and last until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
- Detour route: All non-local motorists will be detoured west to US 24 (Buena Vista) and CO 91 (Leadville) to I-70.
- A local detour using CR 6 and CR 4 will be available for local traffic, transit services and emergency responders only. This local detour route will not be publicized to avoid statewide overflow on the detour route.
Why a full closure?
- According to CDOT, “Closing CO 9 for 7-days allows the contractor to get in and out of the area versus having months of alternating lane closures.
- The closure will save 91 days of one-lane, alternating traffic, decrease project costs and decrease impacts to wetlands, wildlife habitats and migration patterns.”
- The structure was originally built in 1938 and is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The structure will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert with aluminum headwalls and wingwalls to expedite construction.
