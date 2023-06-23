DENVER—Today, U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen (CO-07) announced the start of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge. This contest is open to middle and high school students in Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District, who can work either individually or in teams to create a unique computer app. The competition encourages students to utilize and strengthen their coding skills and brings more attention to STEM, coding, and computer science education.
“From Colorado School of Mines to the National Renewable Energy Lab, Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District is home to the tech leaders of tomorrow and produces innovations that impact the entire globe,” said Pettersen. “I am thrilled to host the Congressional App Challenge to recognize and inspire our talented STEM students.”
