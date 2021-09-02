Back by popular demand, Park County Creative Alliance (PCCA) is proud to present Pass Notes 2021. Pass Notes is an annual event hosted by PCCA, which gathers plein-air artists and musicians on mountain passes in Park County.
This year, Pass Notes will be held on Sept. 11 at Boreas Pass Section House and on Sept. 18 at Hoosier Pass Trailhead from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
“Fall is a beautiful time in the mountains with the colors bursting through allowing for inspiration and even a touch of creative whimsy to our spectacular autumn color,” said Randall McKinnon, PCCA Coordinator of the event.
This year it was decided to limit the event to just two of the passes to make it easier on those participating and giving the visitors a better experience to enjoy.
Visitors are welcome to wander through and observe the various artists at work as they duplicate what they are seeing in whatever artistic method they use. At the same time, various musicians will be playing in the background.
Pass Notes has become a popular event and this is the third-year artists and musicians are sharing their talents to the many visitors of these iconic and well-traveled passes in Park County. It’s a time to relax and take in the beauty while observing artists at work.
Additional inspiration points can be found in the PCCA’s Art Adventuring Maps that can be found all over the county.
Interested artists should contact Randall McKinnon at 970-389-1246 or mckinnon@colorado.net.
For more information go to www.parkcreates.org or email info@parkcreates.org.
“Bring a picnic lunch, grab your guitar, camera, or easel and join us at these mountain passes to capture the beauty of our autumn colors,” said Ann Lukacs, PCCA President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.