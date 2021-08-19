Week of August 9, 2021 – August 15, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 19 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 33 animal control calls, 4 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Road calls, 1 Campfire-illegal Campfire calls, 7 Motor Assist calls, 16 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 2 Search & Rescue calls, 63 traffic calls and 7 welfare check and 441 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 593 with the following arrests:
Jason Leigh Cornell from Browns Valley, CA was arrested on 8/13/21 on charges of driving under the influence; driving under suspension; weaving-lane usage violation. He was released on a $1,000 cash surety bond on 8/13/21.
David Amos Eddy from Bailey was arrested on 8/10/21 on charges of protection order violation-civil; violation of bail bond conditions-misd. He was released on 8/10/21.
Nicholas John Ewing from Copper Mtn was arrested on 8/9/21 on a warrant from Park County for contempt of court-violation protection order. He was released on a $1,000 cash surety bond on 8/10/21.
Robert Henry Gurjansky from Fairplay was arrested on 8/10/21 on charges of accepts bribe; violation of bail bond conditions-felony. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond on 8/11/21.
David Austin Jay from Lakewood was arrested on 8/11/21 on 2 warrants from Park County. Both charges were for failure to appear. He is still in custody.
Devin King from Shawnee was arrested on 8/10/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $500 cash/surety bond on 8/10/21.
Sonya Melissa Ramirez from Aurora was arrested on 8/11/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. She is still in custody.
Ryan Curtis Sample from Bailey was arrested on 8/9/21 on a warrant from Park County for fugitive of justice. He is still in custody.
Heather Kaye Selph from Denver was arrested on 8/10/21 on charges of driving under the influence-with 1 prior alcohol. She was sentenced to serve 10 days and is still in custody with a release date scheduled for 8/20/21.
Harry Lee Thomas from Lakewood was arrested on 8/11/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He is still in custoday.
