The 2021-2022 school year at the Guffey Community Charter School is off to a good start. School started August 23 and there are 25 students: 9 in Elizabeth Jackson’s K – 2 grades class; 6 in Lynda MacDonald’s 3 -5 grades class; and 10 in Jenny Hartman’s 6 -8 grades class.
There are lots of community volunteers for the classrooms and for the middle school electives classes, reported Martine Walker, principal, including computers, art, Zumba, welding and photography.
The Guffey Steampunk Society gave a generous grant for school supplies. School visits to the library start again this week, said Walker, and the middle school will be making the school’s fundraising fire starters soon.
The school has already had a field trip to the local Big Bear Ranch where they participated in some great outdoors things. September 28, the middle school will be taking a field trip to the Pueblo Steel Works. The class is currently studying the industrial revolution.
At this time, masks are not required in or on school grounds. Masks are required on the school bus per a federal mandate, unless the driver is on the bus alone. Anyone can continue to wear masks inside or outside.
Students and staff who are not feeling well need to stay at home. To keep in-person learning at the school, students who are sick, exposed to someone who is sick or are experiencing a list of symptoms, need to stay home.
There is a quarantine tent in the multi-purpose room for students to isolate until they can be picked up and taken home.
The school has a hand washing policy, especially before lunch, and has installed new water fountains with bottle fillers. The school can also administer rapid COVID tests.
There are assigned classroom tables in the multi-purpose room for morning announcements and lunch to help limit indoor contact time with those students outside of their classrooms.
The school has four levels of response in case of school related COVID-19 cases. If there are too many COVID cases and a lot of students and staff are out sick, the school would be closed and they would switch over to remote learning.
Upcoming community events will include Music on the Mountain in Guffey October 23, 11 – 2. The next board meeting, October 13, will be the annual teacher presentations to the board and hopefully, an open house with maybe a potluck.
Board teacher appreciation letters are due at the next board meeting. This year, the school’s charter and building lease renewal will be in June, 2022.
The yearly Administrator Report to the Community is out and can be found on the school’s website: www.guffeyschool.org. The complete COVID Response plan can be found on the website too.
Board members present were Dean Wilson, Frank Ruvo, Lawrence Epps, Chris Peterson and Laura Owens, chair for this meeting. The meeting adjourned at 5:48.
The public is always welcome at the school board meetings, held the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30.
