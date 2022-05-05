Suz Cookie Jar Rescue is a familiar name to many Park County residents. Sue Mueller and her daughter, Jackie Cook, have been attending festivals around the area for several years. Their business has taken off, resulting in a new space at Delwood Square in Bailey.
Sue Mueller has been a Bailey resident since 1999. She began her business by selling baked goods to local businesses from Conifer to Bailey. Mueller raised four children, who graduated from Platte Canyon High School. Two of those children married fellow PCHS graduates. One of those children, Cook, lives in Bailey with her husband and three children.
Prior to Mueller moving to California for a short time, she made and sold baked goods to local businesses from Conifer to Bailey. Upon moving back to Bailey, Mueller tried to figure out a way to make some extra money. Mueller had fond memories of her mom’s cookie jar sitting on her table and always full of home baked cookies. She posted her idea on her Facebook page and sold 10 cookie jars within the first week. She then started going to thrift stores, buying cookie jars. The name, Suz Cookie Jar Rescue, came to her when her husband said, “You are rescuing cookie jars.”
Mueller stated, “I learned in life to take things a little at a time. That is how her business has grown. With the assistance of Cook, Mueller began selling her cookies and jars at festivals and King’s Emporium. She got a cottage kitchen license to bake in her home.
During COVID, Mueller worked on expanding her menu. Mueller and Cook then began to grow the business by participating in large festivals such as Elevation Celebration and Bailey Days. One day her husband told her they needed their house back, leading to the space at Delwood Square.
Suz Cookie Jar Rescue celebrated the grand opening of their new wholesale space with commercial kitchen in Delwood Square in Bailey on Saturday with vendors in the parking lot and a band. Suz Cookie Jar Rescue has a wholesale license through which they will supply local restaurants and fill custom orders. The menu includes cookies, brownies, cream-filled cookies, sour dough and artisan breads, cupcakes and pies. Many items will be available in gluten free or sugar free options.
A cookie jar filled with cookies is known as “the starter kit” and can be purchased for $35. Cookies and other baked goods may be purchased without the jar. Mueller stated, “Just use your belly for a jar!”
In addition to the kitchen at Delwood Square, Mueller has purchased an old school bus named “Grace”. Once Grace is painted bubble gum pink with unicorns and cupcakes, Grace will travel with Mueller and Cook to continue participating in area festivals.
Suz Cookie Jar Rescue may expand to a retail space in the future. For now, customers can place orders by texting Mueller at 303-947-6895 or emailing to STVWM@msn.com. Customers may also find them on Instagram and Facebook.
Mueller concluded, “What good is a cookie jar without cookies?”
