For the second year in a row, and a fourth time overall, Martin Sandoval, of Leadville and his burro Buttercup, beat the competition in the Fairplay Pack Burro Race long course with a time of 5 hours, 26 minutes, 11 seconds.
Sandoval beat last year’s time by 17 minutes and 4 seconds.
The win puts Sandoval in line for the Triple Crown, the second race of which will be run Aug. 6 during Leadville’s Boom Days.
The third race in the series is scheduled for Aug. 13 at Buena VIsta Gold Rush Days.
Sandoval was the last male triple crown winner in 2020. No one qualified for the honor in 2021 or 2022.
Among the women competing, Tracy Loghlin, and burro Mary Margaret crossed the finish line in 6:42:05.
Loughlin, of Salida, is the reigning female triple crown winner.
The long course route takes racers up to the top of Mosquito Pass at an elevation of 13,185 feet and back to Fairplay, a distance of about 29 miles, with an elevation change of 3,232 feet.
The long course race drew a field of 12 racers. Of those, 10 finished the race.
Fairplay Pack Burro Race results
Long Course results
Place Name Burro City Time
1Marvin Sandoval Buttercup Leadville 5:26:11
2 Bob SweeneyYukon Leadville 6:42:04
3 Tracy LoughlinMary Margaret Salida 6:42:05
4Joseph Polonsky Jake Monument 8:18:59
5 Jesse LauderChito Lakewood 8:19:00
6Jeff Bennett Primrose Lewisville 8:19.02
7 Alexis Knight Fiddle RIfle 10:45:08
8 Robin Steger Marsha Golden 10:45:09
9 Benjamin Riffel Darby Loveland 11:22:34
10 William Lee III Bullwinkle Idaho Springs 14:55:07
11 Chelsea Fagan Mateo Carbondale DNF
12 Christian Childs Natasha Pompano Beach, Florida DNF
Short course results
In the short course, a 15-mile ‘lower altitude route, 60 runners took on the challenge of running with a burro.
Burros in the short course race ranged from a “mammoth” burro to the recently popular choice of mini burros.
Of the starters, five competitors were unable to complete the race.
The winner of the short course was Aidan Malherbe, of Berthoud, who with his burro Benfinished the course in 2 hours, 24 minutes, 3 seconds.
The first female racer to complete the race was Dawn Faas of Salem, Wisconsin, who completed the course in 2:33:11 with burro Call West.
Short Course results:
Place Name Burro City Time
1 Aidan Malherbe Ben Berthoud 2:24:03
2 Brian Rawlings Tito Colorado Springs 2:24:04
3 Jeremiah Swartzlender Rocky St. Augustine, Florida 2:28:24
4 Hal Walter Full Tilt Bookie Westcliffe 2:30:46
5 Harrison Walter Oliver Westcliffe 2:30:47
6 RJ Fogal OzzyWestcliffe 2:30:49
7 Roland Brodeur Tin Cup Colorado Springs 2:31:33
8 Dawn Faas Call West Salem, Wisconsin 2:33:11
9 Wayne Blom George Littleton 2:44:33
10 Danny Pedretti Muzzy Annandale, New Jersey 2:50:56
11 Jonathan Gear Luly Cherry Hills Village 2:52:01
12 David Carner Ellroy Leadville 2:54:27
13 Dave Edwards Taz Monte Vista 2:55:14
14 Linda D Merlin South Fork 2:58:04
15 Ashley Hancock Cowgirl Evergreen 3:05:24
16 Michelle Hancock Coco Evergreen 3:05:29
17 Natalie Malherbe Donkers Berthoud 3:11:23
18 Chris Malherbe Cash Berthoud 3:11:24
19 Chris Rahn Clip Clop Cheyenne, Wyoming 3:13:30
20 Roger Pedretti Figero La Crosse, Wisconsin 3:13:32
21 John Auborn Tilma Ridgecrest, California 3:14:02
22Jon Roberts Louie Colorado Springs 3:14:20
23 Dustin Fudge Tucker Marietta, Georgia 3:14:22
24Heather WilsonRobbie Maricopa, Arizona 3:20:20
25 Eero Allison Lily Como 3:20:21
26Smokey Burgess Pablo Leadville 4:05:49
27 Meredith Terranova Sugar Ray Buena Vista 4:05:50
28 Matt Braun Coope Longmont 4:10:32
29Brian Collins Pablo Littleton 4:10:33
30 Mo Bunnell Einstein Atlanta, Georgia 4:10:34
31Hannah Beilke Pedro La Crosse Wisconsin 4:10:35
32Lyndi BlomJediLittleton4:11:13
33Enn Farron Holly Leadville 4:29:36
34Marco Scalise Lillie Loveland 4:32:51
35David Aske Lulu Greeley 4:32:53
36Julianna Brown Arrow Orem, Utah 4:38:21
37Mary Lindman Uncle Sam Alpine, Utah 4:38:23
38Laura Sandt Zyfle Antigoa ,Wisconsin 4:41:52
39Scott Sandberg Dominic Denver 4:43:19
40Greg Smith Blaster Richland, Washington 4:43:26
41Lynda Webber Winnie Chattanooga, Tennessee 4:43:27
42Lynn D Patrick South Fork 4:54:25
43Michelle Srada RicoSuave Parker 5:11:40
44Sarah Lanci Ellis Grand Junction 5:21:54
45Stephanie Marshall Koshari Austin, Texas 5:24:28
46Tanner Anjola Piper Plano, Texas 5:27:35
47Analise Marshal Millie Carmel Valley, California 5:27:38
48Jennifer Vedder Dylan Donkey Riddle, Oregon 5:27:39
49Matt Watwood Leo Boulder 5:27:40
50Hector Rubi Missy Longmont 5:27:41
51Melissa Santarcangelo n/a Driftwood, Texas 5:27:42
52Hannah Brown Half Pint Lehi, Utah 5:27:44
53Megan Malherbe Nash Berthoud 5:31:46
54Erin Firth Dixie USAF Academy, 5:32:05
55Jennifer Golden Nova Bayfield 5:47:44
56Jesse Lanci Charleston Grand Junction DNF
57Ellen Ritt Sheba Denver DNF
58Heather Brandon Banjo Lone Tree DNF
59Lauren Petri Jack Speedy Burro Littleton DNF
60Cameran Swartzlender JoJo Saint Augustine, Florida DNF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.