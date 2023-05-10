Park County, Colorado is home to a variety of thrift stores that offer great deals on second-hand items. Whether you are looking for clothing, furniture or other household items, there are plenty of thrift stores in Park County to choose from.
Platte Canyon Community Partnership Resale Boutique
Bailey is home to the Platte Canyon Community Partnership Resale Boutique.The boutique is a non-profit thrift store and donates money earned to other charitable organizations which are located between Shawnee and Conifer.
“We like to say the money stays on the mountain,” Donna Peters, PCCPRB Chairman of the Board said. “We are the only nearby non-profit that accepts donations of furniture.”
Shoppers will find a diverse selection of furniture, clothing, appliances, kitchenware, collectables and antiques.
By coordinating with local non-profits, the boutique maintains a completely volunteer-driven workplace.
The Resale Boutique takes donations every Wednesday and Saturday. Televisions and computers are not accepted. Hours for shoppers are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The store is next to Conoco in Bailey and their website address is www.Pccpresaleboutique.org. In addition to a website, the store has a staff that is completely volunteer and welcomes new volunteers. The boutique’s email is Pccpresaleboutique@gmail.com, and they can be reached by telephone, 303-816-7423.
Fairplay has two thrift shops.
South Park Thrift Shop
The South Park Thrift Shop sells clothes, books, sports equipment, baby supplies, toys, appliances and more treasures. Hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Saturday.
The store began serving the South Park area as part of the non-profit organization South Park Seniors Inc. in 1996. The original store had a focus on the senior population, but has since expanded to serving people of all ages.
The facility is located at 298 6th St. in Fairplay and can be reached by email, southparksc@gmail.com, or by telephone, 719-836-1455.
The thrift store accepts donations of physical items as well as monetary gifts that can help with utilities and other needs such as building repairs and maintenance.
South Park Seniors Inc. also offers a food bank program. Volunteers are needed and welcome.
Synchronicity Thrift Store
The Synchronicity Thrift Store opened in Fairplay in 2021 and is now serving customers at 980 Main St. The store is open every day except Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Those who donate may receive store credit in exchange for goods.
Carly Sane manages the thrift shop, which is part of the non-profit organization, the High Rockies Collective.
Sane receives no income from the store; instead all profits go to paying operating costs of the store, and any surplus is donated to the community, such as the Boys and Girls Club and the Fairview Animal Rescue.
A key value for Sane is sustainability.
“We believe things tend to find their way in and out of our lives.” Sane wrote on the store’s website. “We believe living sustainably includes recycling and reusing retail items. We foster a culture of self-sufficiency, community connection and positive energy.”
One reviewer sums up the experience at this thrift store: “Amazing hidden gem of a thrift store found in the town of Fairplay that caters to the community,” wrote Clarence C So on Facebook. “Prices are more than fair, compared to other stores who may charge higher prices for clothing and items. The shop owner is Carly and she does an amazing job at curating her collection. Although the space is small, she does a great job having a diverse selection for men and women. You can find anything from vintage books, old school accessories/household items and of course a wide variety of clothing. She updates her inventory quite often so you’d be happy to revisit it if you get the chance.”
