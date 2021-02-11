Chairperson, Fawks-Hickok Scholarship Sub-Committee
The Park County Republican Central Committee is again offering this year opportunities for two graduating high school seniors to each obtain a $500 scholarship. This program will be available to those interested and potential awardees, based upon several criteria. This year will be our 25th consecutive year of awarding these two scholarships.
The minimum requirements for each applicant are rather simple:
1) Submit a letter of interest and expressing commitment to and belief in our Republican Party principles, of their own free will.
2) Be interviewed by our selection committee, preferably at your school during a mutually available time.
The Park County Republicans would appreciate receiving a listing of your school nominees on or before April 20. In addition, those who wish to apply for a scholarship need to have their letter of application delivered to me no later than May 3. We would like to schedule interviews with each applicant no later than week of May 6 (earlier is better). We propose the interview date be tentative, and dependent upon scheduling availability.
As a reminder, we award our scholarships to the higher learning institution of the student’s choice. We don’t have requirements as to a type of institution. We will award the $500 as a credit in the student’s name, after the second time period (semester, quarter, etc). Each winner will need to contact the Park County Republican Central Committee with their school name, mailing address, student ID number and other pertinent information. This is to insure that these funds will benefit the individual efficiently, and to insure that the individual is enrolled in that institution as well.
We hope to have enough interested graduating seniors that we will also choose runners-up. This is due to the fact that not all past winners have continued in their pursuit of a higher education. We have awarded past runners-up the $500 in those instances.
And, as per our custom, we will have a representative present to award and announce the recipient(s) at your award ceremony to be held in May. We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of a significant and positive program.
If you have further questions or comments, please feel free to contact us at your convenience. A very large thanks to each of you for your continued support and assistance. We wish each of you all of my very best regards.
Please contact school counselors at either South Park or Platte Canyon High School for complete information.
