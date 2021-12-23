After operating a successful art studio for several years, Pat Pocius felt the need to both promote the arts as well as encourage local artists. Coyote Creek Studio Arts Foundation is Park County Creative Alliance’s gallery of the month.
Pocius came to Park County in 1978 from Iowa and worked at a Dude Ranch in Grant. She moved to Fairplay in 1979 and opened South Park Pottery teaching others and selling her wares. She got into silversmithing and later opened Backroom Beads.
Her idea was to provide a positive atmosphere for beginners and current students to receive instruction and to provide a venue for accomplished artists to display and sell their art. In 2009, she created the co-op called Coyote Creek Studio Arts Foundation to achieve these goals. This provided an avenue for the local artist to present their art to the public and to teach the basics through the advanced stages of their art.
“I just wanted to help my students and other artists in a way to show and sell their creations,” said Pocius.
“Our art is varied and affordable and we are an active member of the community,” said Sherri Nelson, Treasure of the board. “We love working with and within our community, and with our artists. Whenever there is an event happening on Front Street, you can generally find one or more of our artists demonstrating their art.”
The mission statement for Coyote Creek Studio Arts Foundation states, “Our purpose is to promote, develop, encourage and educate all interested in Colorado fine arts and crafts. We do this through workshops, demonstrations, exhibits, lectures and, also by cooperating with individuals and agencies in the promotion and appreciation of these fine arts and craft. We provide instruction, guidance, assistance and a sales outlet for our membership.”
Since it’s conception, Pat Pocius has been an integral force in moving Coyote Creek forward and in helping it achieve what it has to date; a gallery consisting of very talented artists with many different art mediums. Today, the gallery hosts about 20 local artists, including photography, woodworking, paintings, quilting, jewelry, glass works, pottery, and much more. They are always looking for more local artists.
Currently, pottery classes are happening on Wednesday evenings at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. The classes are held in the studio located in the downstairs of the gallery. Please call Pat Pocius at 719-836-2698 if interested.
Coyote Creek Studio Arts Foundation is located at 419 Front Street in Fairplay and they are open six days a week with winter hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; they are closed on Wednesdays. Visit their web site www.coyotecreekarts.com, or call 719-836-2040. They can also be found on Facebook.
Park County Creative Alliance is an organization uniting Park County through the arts while helping to support and promote local artists from all genres such as writers, musicians, painters, photographers and much more.
Learn more about PCCA by visiting its website at www.parkcreates.org. Be sure to pick up an Art in Adventuring Map which can be obtained in various locations throughout Park County and a little beyond. PCCA can also be found on Facebook.
