Jan Hazelbaker enjoyed an immensely successful run for more than 20 years as owner and manager of Delwood Liquors in Bailey. But with her health rapidly deteriorating, Hazelbaker retired and gifted the business on to family members early in the 2021 calendar year.
Those out-of-town family members, however, found it virtually impossible to sustain the store’s longstanding success from afar. The daily nuances of running a large, busy store, which Hazelbaker had so skillfully managed for so long, quickly became overwhelming.
Sadly, in April, Hazelbaker passed away. Simultaneously mourning her loss and still struggling mightily to keep the liquor store afloat, the family determined that selling the business might be a viable option.
Enter longtime Bailey resident Mark Linné, who knew Hazelbaker well and who also has a knack for running a successful business. Linné, who owns the building that houses Delwood Liquors and also owns Mudslinger’s Coffee nearby, opted to purchase the store and to assist in managing day-to-day operations.
“Jan’s spirit is always there, and there are just so many bits and pieces of who she was that are still evident today at the store,” Linné said. “She was a Bailey-tough woman, and she did a remarkable job of running the store successfully for more than 20 years. She was very well known and highly regarded, not just in Bailey, but with customers and friends in surrounding communities as well.”
Linné says that with the help of longtime staff members and managers who have remained with the store throughout the recent transitions, Delwood Liquors is back on firm footing and doing well. Business has been brisk as of late, and the customers that Hazelbaker once catered to are still filing in just as they have in the past.
“I went into the store the other day and we had three registers going with lines of customers at each of them,” Linné said. “It was nice to see.”
Interestingly, the liquor store had been located at Delwood Square until Linné and Hazelbaker struck a deal to relocate it to its current location in April of 2019. Linné offered to have the building constructed for Hazelbaker at Deer Creek Village near the intersection of County Road 43-A and U.S. Highway 285.
In an April 4, 2019 edition of The Flume, Hazelbaker excitedly announced the relocation of her store.
“I found out about the opportunity to relocate in about September of last year and jumped at the chance,” Hazelbaker said. “We will have twice as much space, a lot of exposure from the Loaf ‘n Jug and more tourist traffic at the new location. The local customers have always supported us, and we plan to continue catering to them.”
According to Linné, Hazelbaker’s business model would likely work in any location.
“Someone asked me what I planned to change at the liquor store, and I told them ‘nothing,’” he said. “I plan on using Jan’s business model which earned her the distinction of being named Best Liquor Store in the Flume’s People’s Choice year after year, and carrying on the traditions she started long ago that are centered around friendly, polite and attentive service to customers.”
Hazelbaker would probably be thrilled to see her store teeming with activity again under Linné’s direction, and would draw comfort from knowing her business has landed in the capable hands of an old friend and business partner.
Worth noting is the fact that Mudslinger’s Coffee – operating under Linné’s own business model - has captured “Best Coffee” honors among Flume readers in People’s Choice every year since its inception in 2019.
Whether Linné continues to utilize Hazelbaker’s proven tactics for running a successful business, or whether he ultimately implements a few of his own, the future for Delwood Liquors looks bright.
