Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of April 19 – 25, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 14 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 11 animal control calls, 13 Motor Assist calls, six REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 60 traffic stops and eight welfare check and 311 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 423 with the following arrests:
Christopher Stuart Larson from Bailey was arrested April 21 on charges of criminal mischief-under $300; harassment; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a Personal Recognizance bond April 22.
Adam Michael Wells from Littleton was arrested April 21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond April 21.
