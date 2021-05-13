Park County Sheriff’s Office
Week of May 3 – May 9, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 14 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 14 animal control calls, seven Motor Assist calls, six REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 64 traffic stops, 15 welfare check and 325 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 445 with the following arrests:
Ronald Keller from Alma was arrested May 5 on charges of child abuse; harassment; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond May 6.
Tamara Lynn Romero from Shawnee was arrested May 4 on charges of careless driving. She was released on a $300 bond May 4.
